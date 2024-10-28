This handout picture released by the Israeli army on October 26, 2024, shows an Israeli fighter jet departing a hangar at an undisclosed location in Israel. AFP
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on October 26, 2024, shows an Israeli fighter jet departing a hangar at an undisclosed location in Israel. AFP

News

MENA

Iraq complains to UN over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran

Tehran has accused the US of allowing Israeli jets to fly over the neighbouring country

Aveen Karim

October 28, 2024