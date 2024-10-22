Iran says neighbours will not allow use of 'soil and airspace' for attack as Tehran awaits Israeli retaliation

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iran has received guarantees from its neighbours that they will not allow "their soil and airspace" to be used for any attack against the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday, as it awaits a response to its ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this month.

Mr Araghchi has been on a regional trip for about two weeks as Israel assesses its response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on October 1.

"All the neighbours assured us that they will not allow their soil and space to be used against Iran," he told a press conference in Kuwait. "This is the expectation of all friendly and neighbouring countries and we consider this a sign of friendship."

Iran said at the time that the attack was in retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Mr Araghchi has said his tour is aimed at stopping Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon. He has so far travelled to Bahrain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt. He visited Syria and Lebanon a week prior.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of American bases and we are watching all their movements and flights," Mr Araghchi said. The US has military bases across the region, including in Kuwait, and is a staunch supporter of Israel.

"If Israel attacks in any form, Iran will respond in the same way," he said, repeating earlier warnings. The minister also warned Israel against attacking its nuclear facilities, saying that such action would be considered "an international crime". Mr Araghchi said countries in the region had informed Iran that their stance is against any attack on the country, regardless of their target.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also pledged revenge for a drone strike on Saturday that targeted his private home in Caesarea. Mr Netanyahu was not at home but vowed to exact a "heavy price" for what he described as an assassination attempt by Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The Lebanese militant group did not comment on the strike.

Other Israeli officials directed their rhetoric towards Iran, blaming the country for planning the drone strike. But Tehran attempted to distance itself and placed the blame solely on Hezbollah. Iran's permanent mission to the UN said in a statement that "the action in question has been carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon".

Since the attack on his home, Mr Netanyahu has held a series of security meetings to discuss the attack on Iran.

The delay in the Israeli retaliation to the salvo of projectiles launched by Iran is believed to be due to opposition by US President Joe Biden. When asked on Friday whether he was aware of how and when Israel would respond, Mr Biden said "yes and yes", despite having previously expressed optimism about the possibility of containing tension between Iran and Israel.

“Anybody with knowledge or understanding of ‘how and when Israel was going to attack Iran’, and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality," Mr Araghchi wrote in response on X on Saturday.

The US is also investigating an apparent leak of documents outlining intelligence assessments about Israel's plans to attack Iran. Mr Biden is "deeply concerned" about the leak, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday. The documents include satellite imagery analysis of Israeli military activities believed to be in preparation for the attack.

