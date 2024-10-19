Turkey and Iran warn against Israel spreading war across the region during Abbas Araghchi visit

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli attacks</a> on Lebanon and Gaza are trying to drag Iran into war, Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday during a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart on a visit there as part of his regional trip. "Israel's aggressive stance is forcing Iran to take legitimate steps," Turkey's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/07/09/we-may-be-witnessing-the-emergence-of-hakan-fidans-turkey/" target="_blank">Hakan Fidan</a> said, adding that Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/19/drone-launched-at-benjamin-netanyahus-home-in-central-israel/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu </a>was "opening a new front in the region" aimed at "drawing Iran into this war". "The risk of war spreading to the entire region should not be underestimated," he said. Iranian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/16/iran-jordan-egypt/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a> reiterated that while Iran did not want a war, it was "ready for any scenario." He also voiced condemnation for the killing of Hamas leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/19/yahya-sinwar-was-in-good-health-when-killed-pathologist-says/" target="_blank">Yahya Sinwar</a> in southern Gaza on Thursday, stressing that this would not stop Palestinian resistance. The Iranian minister announced earlier this week that he was launching a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/irans-foreign-minister-araghchi-in-egypt-to-seek-support-against-israeli-retaliation/" target="_blank">regional tour</a> aimed at stopping Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon. He has so far travelled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt. He visited Syria and Lebanon a week prior. The trip comes as Iran braces for Israeli retaliation to a barrage of missiles it fired at the country on October 1. At the time, Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. "Iran does not want to increase tension and we want to establish a ceasefire," Mr Araghchi said. He also welcomed Turkey's support of the Palestinian cause. The minister also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the meeting of South Caucasus nations in Istanbul. Turkey has been vocal in its condemnation of Israel's war on Gaza, which came in response to Hamas's attack on October 7. Ankara has also halted trade with Israel and submitted a request to join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide. Iran is a key supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah but while Turkey has voiced support for the Palestinian group, it has been measured in its response to attacks on Hezbollah despite expressing concern over the escalation in Lebanon. Turkey and Hezbollah have been on opposing sides in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/15/assad-hezbollah-israel/" target="_blank">Syria </a>where the latter has fought alongside the Syrian regime against Turkish-backed groups. Mr Fidan met with members of Hamas's political bureau on Friday and discussed the latest developments in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported.