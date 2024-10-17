Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signs a guest book during his visit to Amman on Wednesday. EPA
Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi in Egypt to seek support against Israeli retaliation

President Sisi emphasises need to prevent war from broadening into a region-wide conflict

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

October 17, 2024