Casualties reported in strikes on Lebanon as Israeli cabinet to discuss Iran attack

Israel carried out air strikes on Beirut's suburbs overnight and launched “violent raids” on southern parts of Lebanon, a day after the Israeli army unleashed a missile attack against military sites in Iran.

An intensive bombardment hit the southern districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported, with at least three people killed in the attacks.

Casualties were also reported after strikes on Al Zarariyeh, while several homes were destroyed in the Nabatieh governorate.

In the Beirut area, air raids were reported on the suburbs of Al Hadath, Burj Al Barajneh and Haret Hreik on Saturday. The Israeli army had issued a fresh displacement order for the area on Saturday night, ordering civilians to flee.

Israeli strikes and shelling have killed at least 2,653 people across Lebanon since cross-border fighting began last October before Israel launched an all-out war on Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah last month and a subsequent ground invasion.

The latest attacks come as Israeli leaders are expected to meet to discuss the attack against Iran on Saturday morning that killed four Iranian soldiers. Israel's war cabinet will meet on Sunday to deliberate on a potential Iranian response, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning as Israel launched an attack on military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, which Iran said caused “limited damage”. Israel said the attack was in response to an Iranian missile barrage launched at Tel Aviv on October 1, itself a response to the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and a top commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

While Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks and said the country was “obligated” to defend itself, a statement from the military seemed to play down the Israeli strikes, saying Tehran “recognises its responsibilities towards regional peace and security”.

The US also warned Iran against responding. “Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel’s strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a post on X.

Analysts said the Israeli strikes damaged ballistic missile production centres in several locations. Israel hit Parchin, a military complex near Tehran and a missile production site called Khojir, experts told Reuters.

The strikes may have “significantly hampered Iran's ability to mass produce missiles”, said Decker Eveleth, an associate research analyst at a Washington-based think tank.

“Israel says they targeted buildings housing solid-fuel mixers. These industrial mixers are hard to make and export-controlled. Iran imported many over the years at great expense, and will likely have a hard time replacing them,” he added.

