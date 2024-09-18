Fumio Kishida, Japan's Prime Minister, speaks at a UAE-Japan Business Forum last year. The nations will start talks to boost economic ties. Victor Besa / The National
Fumio Kishida, Japan's Prime Minister, speaks at a UAE-Japan Business Forum last year. The nations will start talks to boost economic ties. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Economy

UAE and Japan to start talks on trade deal to strengthen economic ties

The Cepa will help the countries explore opportunities to 'support sustainable economic growth', President Sheikh Mohamed says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

September 18, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week