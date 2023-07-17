Japan prime minister to visit UAE on Monday

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is to visit the UAE on Monday on an official visit.

His arrival will mark his first visit to the Emirates as prime minister and is part of a Gulf tour. He began his visit to the region in Jeddah on Sunday and will head to Doha after the UAE.

Mr Kishida is due to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed on developing economic ties that date back more than 50 years - Japan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE in 1971.

In an article for UAE news agency Wam, Mr Kishida said the ties between the nations continue to grow.

"The UAE has the largest number, in the Middle East and Africa, of Japanese expatriates (approximately 4,500) and Japanese companies (approximately 340)," he said.

"The UAE’s role and importance as a hub of, and gateway to, the region is growing every year.

"At the same time, co-operation between Japan and the UAE has expanded far beyond traditional areas such as energy and economy, to include a wide range of fields such as climate change, education, science and technology, outer space, and defence."

The Emirates is also Japan's seventh-largest trading partner globally. The UAE has been one of Japan's main suppliers of oil for the past half-century, providing 20 per cent of its oil needs.

In 2022, trade between the UAE and Japan rose 57.5 per cent to exceed Dh200 billion compared with Dh127 billion in 2021.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, as part of his working visit to Tokyo. Wam

Mr Kishida said the bilateral relationship was also expanding in the field of space co-operation.

"Japan has contributed to the UAE's space policy for many years. The launch of the UAE's first domestically manufactured satellite KhalifaSat in 2018 and the Mars Exploration Hope Probe in 2020 were both carried out by Japanese H2-A rockets," he said.

"The launch of the UAE’s lunar probe Rashid Rover this April, operated in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and Japanese space startup company ispace was a significant step forward as the world’s first attempt by a private company to land a Moon-surface rover.

"I am confident that future-oriented efforts such as this will lead to greater success in the near future. Japan is determined to continue its support for further collaboration in the space field."

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Mr Kishida during a working visit to Tokyo in June.

The two discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the nations in areas including energy.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of the Cop28 summit, met Mr Kishida in April, before the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministerial meeting.

Their meeting focused on climate action and co-operation in the run-up to Cop28, which takes place this year in Dubai's Expo City.

Mr Kishida said "the UAE works responsibly to ensure global energy security and makes proactive efforts to address climate change issues".

"Japan will work closely with the UAE towards the success of Cop28," he said.

He said he plans to propose a Global Green Energy Hub initiative also during his visit will "combine the respective strengths of our two countries: the geographical advantages, low-cost renewable energy resources and strong investment capacities of the UAE and the Middle East on one hand and the cutting-edge decarbonisation technologies of Japan on the other".

"By fully utilising these strengths of both countries, we can together turn the Middle East into a global hub in the supply chain of the next-generation fuels and mineral resources," he said.

"Under this initiative, both countries will be well placed to collaborate in the related fields of hydrogen and ammonia production and utilization as well as carbon recycling by a multilayered approach."

The value of Japanese investments in the Emirates exceeded Dh51.4 billion ($14 billion) by the end of October 2022.

Mr Kishida said he planned to propose a Japan-UAE Innovation Partnership - an enlarged plan for industrial collaboration with the UAE.

"In particular, Japan will make greater efforts to support an expanded flow of FDI into Japan and semiconductor industry with a view to an increased resilience of global supply chain of semiconductors," he said.