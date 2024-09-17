UAE and Australia conclude talks for trade pact to boost investment

The UAE and Australia have concluded talks for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/28/uae-and-morocco-finalise-agreement-to-boost-trade-and-investment-ties/" target="_blank">comprehensive economic partnership agreement</a> that is expected to boost trade and investment ties between the countries. Australia will export more than 99 per cent of its products to the UAE without tariffs under the deal, resulting in estimated savings of $135 million in the first year and $160 million a year once the agreement is fully implemented, Australian Minister of Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said. Australia exports several products to the UAE, including alumina, coal, steel, meat, dairy, oil seeds, seafood, canola seeds, nuts and honey. The agreement is also expected to cut Australian import tariffs on UAE-produced furniture, copper wire, glass containers and plastic. That will make the products cheaper for consumers and businesses to purchase, resulting in savings worth $40 million annually. "Australia has long been an important trade and investment partner for the UAE," Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said on X. The Cepa will "secure a new era of co-operation and opportunity", he added. Australia and the UAE are expected to sign the treaty later this year. Bilateral trade between the countries reached $9.9 billion in 2023 and the UAE is Australia’s largest trade and investment partner in the Middle East. Total investment between the countries is valued at $20.6 billion. "The UAE has some of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world,” Mr Farrell said. “A trade agreement with the UAE will facilitate investment, which is important to achieving the government's ambition of becoming a renewable energy superpower.” Exports by the country are expected to increase by $678 million per year as part of the agreement and “this deal means more for Australia than just numbers", he added. "More trade means more higher-paying jobs, more opportunities for our businesses, greater investment to build things here in Australia, and cheaper bills for Australian households." Cepas aim to reduce tariffs and remove bottlenecks that hamper trade with other countries. The UAE is aiming to sign <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/18/uae-india-trade-grows-10-in-the-first-year-since-cepa-deal-was-signed/">26 Cepas</a>, with deals reached with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/01/24/india-uae-trade-up-by-30-since-cepa-signing-official-says/" target="_blank">India</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/05/31/uae-and-turkey-ratify-cepa-deal/" target="_blank">Turkey</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/03/27/uae-and-israel-sign-customs-agreement-to-activate-comprehensive-trade-pact/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/07/06/the-uae-indonesia-trade-deal-will-boost-the-halal-economy/" target="_blank">Indonesia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/04/27/uae-and-cambodia-conclude-cepa-talks-to-boost-trade-and-investment/" target="_blank">Cambodia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/03/17/uae-and-georgia-sign-comprehensive-economic-partnership-agreement/" target="_blank">Georgia</a>, South Korea, Chile <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/22/uae-and-mauritius-sign-comprehensive-economic-partnership-agreement/" target="_blank">and Mauritius</a>. Talks are under way with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/03/19/uae-minister-visits-serbia-to-discuss-co-operation-after-cepa-signing/" target="_blank">Serbia, </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/04/06/uae-and-vietnam-begin-talks-for-cepa-deal/" target="_blank">Vietnam,</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/11/25/uae-and-philippines-seek-to-strengthen-economic-relations-amid-cepa-discussions/" target="_blank">the Philippines</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/09/01/uae-and-new-zealand-start-preliminary-talks-for-cepa-trade-deal/" target="_blank">New Zealand</a>, Ecuador and Morocco. Overall, Cepas are expected to add about 2.6 per cent to the UAE's economy by 2030, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/07/24/uae-minister-for-foreign-trade-al-zeyoudi-elected-as-chair-of-wtos-ministerial-conference/" target="_blank">Dr Al Zeyoudi</a> said previously. In the first half of this year, the country’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/12/23/uae-and-mauritius-finalise-terms-of-cepa-deal-to-boost-trade-and-investment-ties/" target="_blank">non-oil foreign trade </a>hit a record Dh1.4 trillion ($381.21 billion), up 11.2 per cent on an annual basis amid a 25 per cent surge in non-oil exports on new Cepas, the UAE Government Media office said last month. The UAE’s non-oil exports to its top 10 trade partners grew by 28.7 per cent during the period, while with all the other nations it recorded a 12.6 per cent increase.