Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has said Australia is an important trade and investment partner for the UAE. Pawan Singh / The National
UAE and Australia conclude talks for trade pact to boost investment

As part of the Cepa, Australia will be able to export most products tariff-free to the Emirates

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

September 17, 2024

