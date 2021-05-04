EU-China investment deal on pause after sanctions fallout

The EU and China have imposed sanctions on each other in recent months. Reuters

The European Commission said efforts to win approval for the EU's huge investment deal with China were effectively "suspended" because of soured diplomatic relations after retaliatory sanctions.

"It's clear in the current situation with the EU sanctions in place against China and Chinese counter-sanctions in place, including against members of European Parliament, the environment is not conducive for ratification of the agreement," EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told AFP..

Trying to ratify the deal "will depend on how broader EU-China relations will evolve".

In December, the EU and China approved a major investment pact, after seven years of painstaking negotiations, thanks to a final push by Germany.

The pact has been defended as a needed opening to China's long-closed economy for European companies, but was sure to face difficulties being ratified by the 27 member states and the European Parliament.

Former Latvian prime minister Mr Dombrovskis is leading that approval process in the EU, which has already met opposition from key members of the European Parliament.

The EU sanctioned four Chinese officials in March over suspected human rights breaches in China's north-western region of Xinjiang.

China responded with sanctions against European politicians, scholars and research groups.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

