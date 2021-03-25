Lebanon declared 'hunger hotspot' by humanitarian organisations

The cost of food in Lebanon has risen dramatically in the past year. EPA

Acute hunger is set to soar in Lebanon amid runaway inflation and currency depreciation, the United Nations said.

Factors like conflict, Covid19, and constrained access to humanitarian aid are key behind the projected rise in acute food insecurity in 20 countries between March and July 2021, a new report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Food Programme found.

Declared a hunger “hotspot”, Lebanon is at risk of steep hunger levels following rapid currency depreciation and skyrocketing inflation in the country.

“The capacity of Lebanon to cope with, and reverse, the effects of multiple political and economic shocks since the end of 2019 has been dwindling,” read the report released on Tuesday.

The deterioration of food security in Lebanon has been prompted by one of the worst economic crises in its history.

Over the past year, the Lebanese pound lost more than 85 per cent of its value at the market exchange rate. Although officially pegged at 1,500 pounds to the US dollar, the currency has reached a record 15,000 pounds on the parallel market. This has eroded people’s ability to access basic goods, including food, shelter, and healthcare.

The enforcement of nationwide Covid-19 measures in Lebanon without providing a safety net for the poor has further worsened the crisis.

More than half of the Lebanese population is trapped in poverty and struggling for necessities, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia.

The monthly minimum wage shrunk from $450 to less than $50 in recent weeks, leaving residents with insufficient wages to cover rising living costs.

According to the ‘Hunger Hotspots’ report, Lebanon witnessed a 146-per cent year-on-year increase of the inflation rate, with food inflation recorded at a staggering 402 per cent.

Under the weight of Lebanon’s compounding crises, vulnerable groups were left to weather the storm on their own.

Marwan Al Houssami, a middle-aged Lebanese public taxi driver, told The National that the crisis has taken a massive toll on him and his family.

With three mouths to feed at home, Mr Al Houssami relies on a daily income that is often interrupted during lockdown.

“I didn’t work for more than a month during lockdown, I couldn’t bring any money home,” he said. “If it wasn’t for good people pitching in to help us, my family and I would have starved.”

Political deadlock has stalled the formation of a Lebanese government needed to implement political, social, and financial reforms that would unlock millions of dollars in international aid.

Lebanon has been without a functioning government for seven months when Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned on August 10, following the August 4 Beirut port explosion.

Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri was elected back into power on October 22nd and has yet to form a government that would begin to resolve Lebanon’s hardships.

“Time is our worst enemy. Every passing day counts against Lebanon’s residents,” said Mohammad Ibrahim Fheili, risk strategist and capacity building expert.

In the absence of an effective government and urgent structural reforms, poverty and misery are all expected to rise.

"Political parties are adding to people's misery," Mr. Fheli told The National. "We need change now."

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

Match info Uefa Champions League Group C Liverpool v Napoli, midnight

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

