Lebanon declared 'hunger hotspot' by humanitarian organisations

Lebanon is one of 20 countries at risk of steep hunger rise

The cost of food in Lebanon has risen dramatically in the past year. EPA

Fatima Al Mahmoud
Mar 25, 2021

Acute hunger is set to soar in Lebanon amid runaway inflation and currency depreciation, the United Nations said.

Factors like conflict, Covid19, and constrained access to humanitarian aid are key behind the projected rise in acute food insecurity in 20 countries between March and July 2021, a new report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Food Programme found.

Declared a hunger “hotspot”, Lebanon is at risk of steep hunger levels following rapid currency depreciation and skyrocketing inflation in the country.

“The capacity of Lebanon to cope with, and reverse, the effects of multiple political and economic shocks since the end of 2019 has been dwindling,” read the report released on Tuesday.

An anti-government protester shouts slogans as other demonstrators burn tyres to block the road during a rally against the power cuts, the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of the Lebanese pound, in front of Lebanese Central Bank at Hamra street in Beirut, Lebanon. EPA

The deterioration of food security in Lebanon has been prompted by one of the worst economic crises in its history.

Over the past year, the Lebanese pound lost more than 85 per cent of its value at the market exchange rate. Although officially pegged at 1,500 pounds to the US dollar, the currency has reached a record 15,000 pounds on the parallel market. This has eroded people’s ability to access basic goods, including food, shelter, and healthcare.

The enforcement of nationwide Covid-19 measures in Lebanon without providing a safety net for the poor has further worsened the crisis.

Lebanon receives first AstraZeneca batch after vaccine controversy
No end in sight for Lebanon's political wrangling, experts say

More than half of the Lebanese population is trapped in poverty and struggling for necessities, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia.

The monthly minimum wage shrunk from $450 to less than $50 in recent weeks, leaving residents with insufficient wages to cover rising living costs.

According to the ‘Hunger Hotspots’ report, Lebanon witnessed a 146-per cent year-on-year increase of the inflation rate, with food inflation recorded at a staggering 402 per cent.

Under the weight of Lebanon’s compounding crises, vulnerable groups were left to weather the storm on their own.

Marwan Al Houssami, a middle-aged Lebanese public taxi driver, told The National that the crisis has taken a massive toll on him and his family.

With three mouths to feed at home, Mr Al Houssami relies on a daily income that is often interrupted during lockdown.

“I didn’t work for more than a month during lockdown, I couldn’t bring any money home,” he said. “If it wasn’t for good people pitching in to help us, my family and I would have starved.”

Political deadlock has stalled the formation of a Lebanese government needed to implement political, social, and financial reforms that would unlock millions of dollars in international aid.

Lebanon has been without a functioning government for seven months when Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned on August 10, following the August 4 Beirut port explosion.

Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri was elected back into power on October 22nd and has yet to form a government that would begin to resolve Lebanon’s hardships.

“Time is our worst enemy. Every passing day counts against Lebanon’s residents,” said Mohammad Ibrahim Fheili, risk strategist and capacity building expert.

In the absence of an effective government and urgent structural reforms, poverty and misery are all expected to rise.

"Political parties are adding to people's misery," Mr. Fheli told The National. "We need change now."

The specs

Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors

Transmission: two-speed

Power: 671hp

Torque: 849Nm

Range: 456km

Price: from Dh437,900 

On sale: now

THE BIG THREE

NOVAK DJOKOVIC
19 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)
French Open: 2 (2016, 21)
US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)
Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)
Prize money: $150m

ROGER FEDERER
20 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)
French Open: 1 (2009)
US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)
Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)
Prize money: $130m

RAFAEL NADAL
20 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)
French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)
US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)
Australian Open: 1 (2009)
Prize money: $125m

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

About Krews

Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Founded: January 2019

Number of employees: 10

Sector: Technology/Social media 

Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

 

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

In numbers

1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily:

  • 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel
  • 150 tonnes to landfill
  • 50 tonnes sold as scrap metal

800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal

Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year

25 staff on site

 

Suggested picnic spots

Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Emarat Park
Yas Gateway Park
Delma Park
Al Bateen beach
Saadiyaat beach
The Corniche
Zayed Sports City
 
Dubai
Kite Beach
Zabeel Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Al Mamzar Beach Park
Al Qudrah Lakes 

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Greatest Royal Rumble card

50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias

Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe

United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev

Singles match John Cena v Triple H

Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The Kites

Romain Gary

Penguin Modern Classics

Match info

Uefa Champions League Group C

Liverpool v Napoli, midnight

MATCH INFO

Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time.

Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

