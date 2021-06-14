Erdogan arrives at Nato summit seeking improved Macron-Biden relations

Relations between France and Turkey thawed on Monday at a meeting of the two countries' leaders during the Nato summit in Brussels as the Turkish leader prepared for talks with US President Joe Biden.

After a year of bitter exchanges between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two appeared to have eased their differences as they looked to tackle problems in Syria and Libya, Mr Macron's office said.

In an important day of talks between the combative Turkish president and other Western leaders, the main focus will be on his meeting with Mr Biden.

During his 2020 US presidential election campaign, Mr Biden called the Turkish leader an “autocrat” and condemned Turkey’s Ottoman-era actions in Armenia in 1915, which he described as “genocide”.

But Mr Erdogan, who appears keen to rebuild ties to shore up Turkey’s troubled economy, has suggested a reset of the relationship with the US.

Before traveling to Brussels for the Nato summit, including his first meeting with Mr Biden since he became president, Mr Erdogan told reporters he would raise the "genocide" issue.

Although he called Mr Biden’s comments “very negative” that had “seriously upset us”, and despite tension in Turkish-US relations, he said “we need to leave them behind and talk about what we can do and what we will do”.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, reportedly told aides he had developed a strong rapport with Mr Erdogan over the years.

However, after taking office Mr Biden waited three months before giving Mr Erdogan a call, which was widely seen in Turkey as a snub.

The pair will address the dispute over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 advanced surface-to-air missiles, which led to the country being expelled from the US F-35 fighter jet programme.

Washington said the S-400s were a threat to Nato security and insisted that sanctions could not be lifted on Turkey until it disposed of the system, which cost $2.5 billion.

Mr Erdogan previously insisted Turkey was forced to purchase the S-400 system after Washington declined to provide US Patriot missiles.

The two leaders will discuss Syria and Iran, as well as the role Turkey can play with regard to Afghanistan after the American troop withdrawal.

The relationship differs from the relatively untroubled one Mr Erdogan had with former US president Donald Trump, who upset his allies by precipitately withdrawing US troops from northern Syria while allowing Turkish troops in.

Earlier, before his closed-door meeting with Mr Macron, Mr Erdogan said the two countries would “have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkish-French relations”.

Last year, Ankara and Paris sparred over a host of international issues, including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The diplomatic tensions were accompanied by a bitter personal feud between the two men.

Mr Macron previously said Turks “deserve something else” than the policies of Mr Erdogan, while Mr Erdogan suggested the Frenchman “needed a mental health check-up”.

But it now appears the pair will attempt to work together on stabilising conflicts in Syria and Libya, with Nato hoping that Turkey will curb its adventurist approach in the Eastern Mediterranean.

After his own meeting with Mr Erdogan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he welcomed the “de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean” after Turkey had begun exploratory gas drilling in Greek waters last year.

Mr Johnson, who previously made disparaging remarks about Mr Erdogan, also discussed a range of foreign policy issues including Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

The Turkish leader will also meet other world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.