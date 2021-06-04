Nato's Jens Stoltenberg hopes for ‘new chapter’ in summit with Biden

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke on Friday of a “new chapter” in the western military alliance before the organisation's first meeting with US President Joe Biden after four tumultuous years of the Donald Trump administration.

Mr Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said the new US president offered a chance to strengthen the 30-nation security pact in the face of a rising China and an assertive Russia as well as the emerging dangers of cyber attacks, hypersonic missiles and climate change.

Mr Biden will meet allied leaders at the June 14 conference in Brussels after stressing his differences from his predecessor, Mr Trump, who frequently sparred with European leaders and derided Nato as a costly drain on American taxpayers.

Since @NATO was founded in 1949, it has grown from 12 Allies to the 30 we have today. 70+ years later, NATO continues to build on its historic role as a guarantor of peace & security. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/XWKdjuErRP — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) June 4, 2021

“I welcome President Biden's clear message on strengthening alliances, starting with Nato,” Mr Stoltenberg told an online meeting of the Brookings Institution.

“We have a unique opportunity to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations. We must seize this opportunity to strengthen Nato and the vital transatlantic bond to keep our people safe in a more contested world.”

At the top of the conference's agenda is the subject of winding down Nato operations in Afghanistan. Mr Biden has said all US troops will have left the conflict-ravaged country by September 11, but it is likely that many will have already left by mid-June.

Big questions remain over how Nato will keep funding Afghanistan’s graft-ridden security forces, whether it will continue training special forces troops outside the country and who will maintain security at embassies in the capital of Kabul.

Other challenges for Nato leaders include boosted military spending by Russia, the rise of China, the impact of climate change, missile defence, cyber and hybrid warfare, and the use of disinformation.

After the summit, Mr Biden will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 for face-to-face talks on arms reductions and a recent spate of cyber attacks on US firms linked to Russian hackers.

Nato, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, was created in 1949 to counter the threat of the communist Soviet Union but found renewed purpose in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks on the US and after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The alliance is now under pressure to tackle some of the world’s most intractable crises and Washington has pushed it to consider its position on China, an economic titan with growing military clout.

Great to speak with PM @sanchezcastejon on the upcoming #NATOSummit & the ambitious #NATO2030 initiative. #Spain is a committed Ally & a key supporter of #NATO's adaptation. We also discussed security in the #MiddleEast & #NorthAfrica. pic.twitter.com/BKAHUqWn8X — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 4, 2021

Mr Stoltenberg also announced plans for greater military training with non-Nato members Iraq, Jordan, Georgia and Ukraine, helping those countries to combat terrorism and cyber attacks and to modernise their forces.

“Nato has a long track record and we must build on it because training and building the capacity of our partners is the best way to ensure stability in our neighbourhood,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

