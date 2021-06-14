Erdogan upbeat over relations with Macron and Biden after Nato summit meetings

Turkish president discussed tackling problems in Syria and Libya with Nato allies

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a Nato summit in Brussels. He adopted a conciliatory tone before a meeting with US President Joe Biden. AP
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a Nato summit in Brussels. He adopted a conciliatory tone before a meeting with US President Joe Biden. AP

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to have been successful in thawing relations with the US and France on Monday during meetings at the Nato summit in Brussels.

In an important day of talks between the Turkish president and other western leaders, the main focus was on his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders sounded upbeat after their first face-to-face talks, although they did not announce major breakthroughs in their relationship, continuing to be at odds over Russian weapons, Syria, Libya and other issues.

"We had a positive and productive meeting, much of it one-on-one," Mr Biden told a news conference after their meeting in Brussels.

"Our teams are going to continue our discussions and I'm confident we'll make real progress with Turkey and the United States," he added.

Read More

An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. Picture taken February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad MasoodTurkey to run Kabul international airport in deal with Nato

Nato's Jens Stoltenberg hopes for ‘new chapter’ in summit with Biden

Opinion: What happens when Biden and Erdogan meet?

Mr Erdogan characterised his talks with Mr Biden on the sidelines of a Nato summit as "productive and sincere".

"We think that there are no issues between the US and Turkey relationship that are unsolvable and that areas of co-operation for us are richer and larger than problems," he said.

Despite their publicly optimistic tone, neither provided any details on how exactly they would mend the relationship or lay out steps that would help ease tension between their countries.

During his 2020 US presidential election campaign, Mr Biden called the Turkish leader an “autocrat” and condemned Turkey’s Ottoman-era action against Armenians from 1915, which he described as a “genocide”.

Before travelling to Brussels for the Nato summit, Mr Erdogan told reporters he would raise the issue with Mr Biden, which he called "very negative" and that they had "seriously upset us".

He later told reporters, "Thank god, it didn't come up".

The pair addressed the dispute over Turkey's purchase of a Russian S-400 advanced surface-to-air missile defence system, which led to the country being expelled from the US F-35 fighter aircraft programme.

Washington said the S-400 system was a threat to Nato security and insisted that sanctions could not be lifted on Turkey until it disposed of the system, which cost $2.5 billion.

Mr Erdogan previously said Turkey was forced to purchase the system after Washington declined to provide the country with US Patriot missiles.

“Our thoughts on the S-400 are the same as before; I relayed our same thoughts to Mr Biden,” Mr Erdogan said.

The two leaders discussed Syria and Iran, as well as the role Turkey could play with regard to Afghanistan after the American troop withdrawal.

"If they don’t want us to leave Afghanistan, if they want [Turkish] support there, then the diplomatic, logistic and financial support that the United States will give us will be of great importance," Mr Erdogan said afterwards.

The relationship differs from the relatively untroubled one Mr Erdogan had with former US president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump upset his allies by suddenly withdrawing US troops from northern Syria while allowing Turkish troops in.

Mr Erdogan said he had invited Mr Biden to visit Turkey.

In addition to his meeting with Mr Biden, Mr Erdogan also met French President Emmanuel Macron.

After a year of bitter exchanges between Mr Erdogan and Mr Macron, the two appeared to have eased their differences as they look to tackle problems in Syria and Libya, Mr Macron's office said.

Before Monday's closed-door meeting with Mr Macron, Mr Erdogan said the two countries would “have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkish-French relations”.

Last year, Ankara and Paris sparred over a host of international issues – including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, over which Azerbaijani and Armenian forces fought last year.

These diplomatic tensions were accompanied by a personal feud between the two men.

Mr Macron previously said Turks “deserve something else” than the policies of Mr Erdogan, while Mr Erdogan suggested the French president “needed a mental health check-up”.

But it now appears the pair will attempt to work together on stabilising conflicts in Syria and Libya, with Nato hoping that Turkey will curb its adventurist approach in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"President Erdogan confirmed during our meeting his wish that the foreign mercenaries, the foreign militias, operating on Libyan soil leave as soon as possible," Mr Macron told a news conference afterwards.

Mr Macron also told reporters that he and Mr Erdogan have found some areas of convergence to preserve the ceasefire in Libya and meet the goal to hold elections in December in the country.

After his own meeting with Mr Erdogan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he welcomed the “de-escalation of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean” after Turkey had begun exploratory gas drilling in Greek waters last year.

Mr Johnson, who previously made disparaging remarks about Mr Erdogan, also discussed a range of foreign policy issues including Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

The Turkish leader will also meet other world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Updated: June 15, 2021 02:58 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2019 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff

L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris to be wrapped in fabric to honour late artist Christo's dream

Arts&Culture
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England lockdown rules: what is allowed now and what changes on June 21

Europe
The BBC has been criticised for its handling of an explosive interview with Princess Diana in the 1990s which journalist Martin Bashir was found to have secured through forgery. Bloomberg.

BBC exonerates staff over rehiring of Martin Bashir amid Diana allegations

Europe
Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft aims to exceed 480kph to break the speed record for electric-powered flight. Courtesy Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce pins net-zero ambitions on breaking electric aircraft speed record

Aviation
Swiss voters have rejected measures designed to bring down carbon emissions in the Alpine nation. Reuters 

Swiss voters reject proposals to reduce nation’s carbon emissions

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez