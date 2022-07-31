Lindsay Lohan takes summer break in Lebanon

While John Legend and Chrissy Teigen chose Egypt as a summer holiday destination this year, Lindsay Lohan has headed to Lebanon.

The newly married actress posted an Instagram Reel featuring highlights from her trip. The short clip reels through pictures of the city skyline from the perspective of a plane; the sun setting as Lohan speeds down a highway from the back seat of a car; another dreamy sunset from an infinity pool; the Our Lady of Lebanon statue at a Harissa church; and the Saint Charbel statue in Hammana.

She simply captioned the video "Lebanon" with a heart and Lebanese flag emojis, posting it to her 11 million followers on Friday.

The post has been liked more than 45,000 times and Dubai radio presenter Kris Fade commented, saying: "Love love. Thanks for showing my beautiful country."

Lohan, who married Arab financier Bader Shammas earlier this month, seemingly travelled on to New York City, as she and Shammas were spotted at JFK airport this weekend, too.

She is no stranger to Lebanon, having caused a social media stir with a holiday to the country last year.

The Mean Girls star turned heads and took Twitter by storm after she was seen dining out at a pizzeria in the Levant nation last summer.

Read more Lindsay Lohan celebrates her engagement in Kuwait

She posed for photos in the town of Hammana, after eating in Piazza1140, with then-boyfriend Shammas and friends. The former child star posed for photos with fans, prompting a social media whirlwind as other Lebanese fans tried to track her down for a picture.

The frenzy began after a video of Lohan at the restaurant in Hammana, posted to TikTok, went viral.

The news prompted a number of jokes over the timing of her trip to Lebanon, only days after the resignation of prime minister-designate Saad Hariri, some were asking jokingly if she might be the next candidate.

She also posed for a photo with Georges Chahine, the former president of Hammana Municipality.

Another post on Instagram showed her posing with several Lebanese artisans and included the caption @beirutbloomers describing the dream of uplifting Lebanese artisans "during these hard times”.

Lindsay Lohan with fans in Lebanon yesterday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/4WOo7GAy4n — La Vita Lohan (Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates) (@lavitalohan) July 17, 2021

The actress, who lives in Dubai, started a podcast called The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan earlier this year. In the first episode, during which she interviewed Bobby Berk, star of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Lohan talked about her love of Middle Eastern food. In particular, dishes cooked for her by her fiance’s family, which she said are her “happy place foods”.

“I feel like my fiance, his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods,” she said. “They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.”

Lohan and Shammas live in Dubai, where the Hollywood actress has resided for the past few years. "I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself," Lohan told Vogue of her decision to move to the emirate. "I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life."