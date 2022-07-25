John Legend enjoys family holiday in Egypt

John Legend’s recent performance in Egypt formed part of a family holiday.

Both the soul singer and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, posted images on social media of their Egyptian escape, including enjoying the sights at the Pyramids of Giza.

The shots were taken during the singer's brief stay in the country, which included a performance at the Playa resort on Egypt’s North Coast on Friday.

In an Instagram Story uploaded on Sunday, Teigen posted an image of her son Miles, 4, with the ocean at his feet. She wrote: "I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful. Some of the prettiest ocean I've ever seen.”

Legend also posted a selection of photos from the trip on Saturday, including one in which the whole family — including eldest child Luna, 6 — are riding on camels with pyramids in the background.

"We went to see the majestic pyramids today. Beautiful," read the caption.

Other images Legend posted included one of the Great Sphinx of Giza with the Pyramid of Khafre as a backdrop and those of the singer on a white horse.

Legend's concert at Playa capped off a summer tour that has had him perform across Europe, including headlining the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and Italy's Lucca Summer Festival.

The set list for the shows included Legend's latest single Dope, the big hits such as All of Me and Green Light, in addition to tracks from the 2020 album Bigger Love, including Ooh Laa.

Legend is one of a number of pop stars and club acts to perform at Playa during the summer.

Concerts to come include Lebanese crooner Wael Kfoury on Friday, August 19 and Egypt's Tamer Hosny on Saturday, August 27.

The Black Eyed Peas on stage during a concert in front of the Pyramids of Giza. EPA

These performances are a further sign that Egypt’s live events industry is back in full swing after the lull caused by the pandemic.

In addition to concerts by Arab pop stars such as Nancy Ajram and Amr Diab, Egypt has welcomed a number of international acts over the past six months. This includes Maroon 5 and Black Eyed Peas, who played sold-out shows at he the Pyramids of Giza.

John Legend charms during Dubai Coca-Cola Arena concert — in pictures