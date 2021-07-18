Lindsey Lohan’s Lebanon vacation causes internet stir

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan turned heads and took Twitter by storm after she was seen dining out at the most unlikely of places this weekend – a pizzeria in Lebanon.

The 'Mean Girls' star posed for photos in the town of Hammana, after eating in Piazza1140, with her Lebanese banker boyfriend Bader Chammas – an assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse and friends.

Lindsay Lohan with fans in Lebanon yesterday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/4WOo7GAy4n — La Vita Lohan (@lavitalohan) July 17, 2021

The former child star posed for photos with fans, prompting a social media whirlwind as other Lebanese fans tried to track her down for a picture.

The frenzy began after a video of Lohan at the restaurant in Hammana was posted to TikTok went viral. It has now been viewed more than 90,000 times.

Okay I need to know why Lindsay Lohan is in Lebanon right now — Houshig K. (@houshigk) July 17, 2021

The news prompted a number of jokes over the timing of her trip to Lebanon – just days after the resignation of prime minister-designate Saad Hariri, some were asking jokingly if she might be the next candidate for prime minister.

Others had more stern words of advice for her.

“Run for your life Lindsay run for your life,” wrote one user.

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE LINDSAY RUN FOR YOUR LIFE — MINGI IS HOME (@fIuffyhuffjin) July 17, 2021

She also posed for a photo with Georges Chahine, the former president of Hammana Municipality.

Another post on Instagram showed her posing with several Lebanese artisans and included the caption @beirutbloomers describing the dream of uplifting Lebanese artisans "during these hard times”.

The American actress moved to Dubai five years ago, in an attempt to escape the spotlight of fame thrust upon her since she began appearing on television at the age of 10.

