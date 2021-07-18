Lindsey Lohan’s Lebanon vacation causes internet stir

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan turned heads and took Twitter by storm after she was seen dining out at the most unlikely of places this weekend – a pizzeria in Lebanon.
The 'Mean Girls' star posed for photos in the town of Hammana, after eating in Piazza1140, with her Lebanese banker boyfriend Bader Chammas – an assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse and friends.
Lindsay Lohan with fans in Lebanon yesterday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/4WOo7GAy4n— La Vita Lohan (@lavitalohan) July 17, 2021
The former child star posed for photos with fans, prompting a social media whirlwind as other Lebanese fans tried to track her down for a picture.
The frenzy began after a video of Lohan at the restaurant in Hammana was posted to TikTok went viral. It has now been viewed more than 90,000 times.
The news prompted a number of jokes over the timing of her trip to Lebanon – just days after the resignation of prime minister-designate Saad Hariri, some were asking jokingly if she might be the next candidate for prime minister.
Others had more stern words of advice for her.
“Run for your life Lindsay run for your life,” wrote one user.
She also posed for a photo with Georges Chahine, the former president of Hammana Municipality.
Another post on Instagram showed her posing with several Lebanese artisans and included the caption @beirutbloomers describing the dream of uplifting Lebanese artisans "during these hard times”.
The American actress moved to Dubai five years ago, in an attempt to escape the spotlight of fame thrust upon her since she began appearing on television at the age of 10.
Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim
Company profile
Name: The Concept
Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal
Based: Abu Dhabi
Founded: 2017
Number of employees: 7
Sector: Aviation and space industry
Funding: $250,000
Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products
Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200
Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder
Transmission Continuously variable transmission
Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km
Know your camel milk:
Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.
Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.
Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.
Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.
1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily:
- 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel
- 150 tonnes to landfill
- 50 tonnes sold as scrap metal
800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal
Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year
25 staff on site
Name: Peter Dicce
Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics
Favourite sport: soccer
Favourite team: Bayern Munich
Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer
Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km
Price: from Dh94,900
On sale: now
