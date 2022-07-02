Did Lindsay Lohan secretly get married on her birthday?

Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she has secretly married.

The Mean Girls star, who celebrates her 36th birthday on Saturday, posted a new picture on Instagram calling her fiancé her "husband".

Lohan shared a loved-up snap of herself and Bader Shammas, her Dubai-resident financier partner, on the social media app.

“I am stunned that you are my husband” she wrote in the caption.

The pair have been dating since 2020.

Under the picture of the smiling couple, Lohan wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world.”

She told her 10.5 million followers: “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time ... My life and my everything.”

There's been no official announcement on the possible nuptials from the actress's rep and Shammas has not shared any news on his social media platforms.

Lindsay Lohan calls Dubai home. AP

Lohan previously told US news show Extra she would be a “low-key bride”.

She often uses Instagram to share personal news, revealing her engagement to Shammas on the app in November by sharing photos of the pair and showing off her ring.

She captioned that post: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Lohan, who also starred in The Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap, has lived in Dubai since 2014. She has said she "felt a certain sense of calm" when she moved to the emirate.

Lindsay Lohan says she feels a sense of peace living in Dubai. Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

"It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm," Lohan said in her Life in Looks interview.

"I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life."