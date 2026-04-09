Middle East flight updates: Airlines resume routes, but disruptions remain after ceasefire

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A ceasefire between the US and Iran has brought some relief to the region, but airlines in the UAE and around the world continue to reroute, suspend or adjust flights to the Middle East as airspace restrictions remain.

While Gulf airlines have gradually ramped up operations, most international carriers continue to keep flights to the region on pause for the coming weeks and months, citing safety concerns, airspace restrictions and operational challenges.

Here is how airlines are responding.

Airlines in the Gulf

Qatar Airways

Regular Qatar Airways flights remain suspended, but the airline said it is gradually increasing the number of flights to and from Doha, and plans to reach more than 120 destinations “by mid-May”.

People have been urged to avoid travelling to the airport unless they hold a valid ticket. Travellers seeking to make a booking should do so using the Qatar Airways website or mobile app, or by contacting a travel agent.

Passengers with bookings between February 28 and June 15 may request a refund or change their travel date, with complimentary rebookings permitted up to October 31 on flights operated by the airline.

Oman Air

Most Oman Air flights continue to operate as normal, although some routes have been affected by regional airspace closures.

Services to Amman and Dammam are scheduled to resume from April 1. However, the airline said flights to and from Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab remain cancelled until April 30.

Passengers can manage their bookings through the Oman Air website or mobile app.

SalamAir

SalamAir said several of its flights continue to be affected by regional airspace closures, with a number of suspensions extended.

Flights to and from Iran are suspended until August 31, while services to and from Iraq, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait and Sharjah are suspended until May 30.

The airline said it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as more information becomes available, with affected passengers to be contacted directly.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air is gradually resuming operations from Bahrain International Airport following the reopening of the country’s airspace, with services returning in phases.

The airline has begun reintroducing international flights, with its network now covering destinations including London, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Dhaka and Lahore.

At the same time, Gulf Air continues to operate a temporary network from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, with select routes running on a limited basis through April.

The airline said schedules remain subject to change as operations stabilise, with services being added back gradually.

Saudia

Saudia has partially resumed flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The airline said flights between Riyadh and Dubai, and Jeddah and Dubai are currently operating on a reduced schedule, with additional services expected to be restored gradually.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline has extended the suspension of flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until April 15.

Kuwait Airways

All commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport remain suspended. However, Kuwait Airways is operating a limited number of flights at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Passengers will complete check-in and baggage drop-off procedures at Al Khiran Mall, not Kuwait International Airport, and will then be taken by bus to the Saudi city.

International airlines

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights as it begins a phased return to operations following recent disruptions.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways has temporarily reduced its flying schedule in the Middle East. It has, however, operated eight repatriation flights from Muscat to London's Heathrow as well as additional flights from Singapore and Bangkok to help passengers fly back to the UK.

British Airways flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 31. Flights to Doha are also suspended until April 30, with a limited schedule set to operate until May 31. The airline also added that its winter Abu Dhabi route will restart on October 25 as planned.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline told The National.

Air India

Air India and Air India Express are operating a mix of scheduled and non-scheduled flights across the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to change.

From the UAE, scheduled operations remain suspended, but both airlines are running ad hoc flights from cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to support passenger movement.

Scheduled services continue on select routes, including flights between India and Muscat, as well as limited operations to Jeddah. However, several destinations across the region, including Bahrain, Doha and Kuwait, remain suspended.

The airlines said all flights are subject to slot availability and operational conditions, with additional services deployed where possible to assist affected passengers.

Those affected by cancellations may rebook their travel at no additional charge or request a full refund.

IndiGo

IndiGo is operating select flights to and from the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to ongoing adjustments.

The airline said flight movements are being closely monitored, with schedules likely to change in line with regulatory guidance. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as updates may be issued at short notice.

Operations remain restricted compared to normal schedules, reflecting continued airspace and operational constraints across the region.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has extended its flexible travel policy for passengers flying to and from multiple Middle East destinations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Passengers booked on flights between February 28 and May 31, with tickets issued on or before February 28, can change their reservations free of charge. Refunds are also available for unused tickets, while partially used tickets can be refunded for any unused segments.

The airline is also allowing passengers to extend the validity of their tickets until July 10 without additional fees.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Gulf.

Flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until May 17, while services to Tel Aviv are also suspended until the same date. The airline said it is not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights either cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Some services to Beirut and Tel Aviv may continue to face disruption into May, with schedules subject to change.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook or request refunds, with options available for tickets issued on or before March 19 for travel through May 17.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on later Lufthansa Group-operated flights.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28 for travel between February 28 and July 3 can change their flights without a fee, provided travel is completed by July 10 and the same origin and destination are maintained.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund. The airline said affected travellers will be notified directly, with schedules and policies subject to change depending on the situation.

United Airlines

United is operating a limited number of flights, but is provided flexible rebooking and refund options for those booked on flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until June 15.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian passengers affected by cancellations are being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge without paying a fare difference, request a reroute within the same Iata zone, or opt for a non-refundable voucher valid for one year.

Passengers transiting through Amman may also be rerouted on other airlines, subject to availability, provided the first flight segment is operated by Royal Jordanian.

The airline said flights will continue operating as long as Jordanian airspace remains open.

Air France

Air France has extended the suspension of several Middle East routes as it continues to monitor the situation in the region.

Flights to and from Beirut, Dubai, Riyadh and Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 3.

The airline said affected passengers will be contacted directly, with options to postpone or cancel trips free of charge. The resumption of services will depend on ongoing assessments of the security situation and airspace availability.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region. As part of measures imposed by Lufthansa Group, flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha until July 2, with affected passengers to be contacted directly by the airline.

The airline said it may not always be possible to reroute travellers because of limited availability on alternative flights. Passengers who cannot be given a seat on such flights can get a refund.

Finnair has also temporarily stopped flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until May 31.

A ticket waiver policy has been introduced for those affected by the disruption. Travellers booked to fly between Hong Kong and Dubai up to May 31 may rebook, reroute or request a refund without the usual fees.

Customers who purchased tickets through travel agents or third-party websites are advised to contact them directly to arrange alternative travel or refunds, while those who booked through Cathay Pacific channels can contact the airline’s customer care team.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until May 31.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”