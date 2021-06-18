Arizona Diamondbacks fall again for MLB record 23rd straight away defeat

Loss to San Francisco Giants puts them ahead of 1963 Mets and ’43 Athletics on dubious list

The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight defeat on the road, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks trudged off the field after breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Held to just a lone single by pitcher Zac Gallen through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0.

The Diamondbacks don’t play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego.

Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs in his first start back from a sprained pitching elbow.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (8-1) limited the Diamondbacks to two runs on four hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Curt Casali homered and drove in four runs for San Francisco, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Mauricio Dubon and Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs each as the Giants improved the best record in the majors to 44-25.

"It's really hard because we've been working hard every day," Arizona third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera said. "I feel bad for me and my teammates because I know we're working hard."

Published: June 18, 2021 11:28 AM

