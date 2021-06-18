Arizona Diamondbacks fall again for MLB record 23rd straight away defeat

The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight defeat on the road, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks trudged off the field after breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Held to just a lone single by pitcher Zac Gallen through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0.

The Diamondbacks don’t play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego.

Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs in his first start back from a sprained pitching elbow.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (8-1) limited the Diamondbacks to two runs on four hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Curt Casali homered and drove in four runs for San Francisco, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Mauricio Dubon and Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs each as the Giants improved the best record in the majors to 44-25.

"It's really hard because we've been working hard every day," Arizona third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera said. "I feel bad for me and my teammates because I know we're working hard."