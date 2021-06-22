Sergio Busquets boost for Spain as they train for must-win Euro 2020 clash - in pictures

Luis Enrique's side need to beat Slovakia to be guaranteed a place in the knockout stages

Spain's Euro 2020 campaign has certainly not gone to plan so far. Even before a ball was kicked, the players were forced into isolation, a parallel squad was formed and placed in a separate training bubble, and the Under-21s were called in to fulfil a friendly fixture.

Read More

epa09290376 Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta during the press conference held in Madrid, Spain, 21 June 2021. Spain will face Slovakia in a UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match on 23 June. EPA/Fernando AlvaradoCesar Azpilicueta calls on Spain to emulate Chelsea and turn around Euro 2020 campaign

That was all in response to the positive coronavirus test of captain Sergio Busquets in the lead-up to the tournament.

Spain's results haven't exactly fared much better. Successive draws, against Sweden and Poland, leave Luis Enrique's side needing to beat Slovakia in their final Group E match on Wednesday to be sure of advancing to the knockout stages.

Providing a much-needed boost to Spain ahead of the match is the return to training of Busquets. The Barcelona midfielder rejoined his teammates this week and was seen taking part in training, including on Tuesday in what was Spain's final session before facing Slovakia.

Check out the photos from that training session in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 22, 2021 06:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Iran has accepted cryptocurrency mining in recent years, offering cheap power and requiring miners to sell their Bitcoins to the central bank. Photo: Reuters

Iran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners

Money
Cruise ships were banned from Abu Dhabi in 2020, but will be allowed to return in autumn. Reem Mohammed / The National

Abu Dhabi to allow cruise ships back from September

Transport
Israeli border guards gather in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah during clashes violence between Israeli far-right extremists and Palestinians. AFP 

Renewed street violence in East Jerusalem between settlers and Palestinians

MENA
An advertisement of Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. China’s biggest banks promised Monday, June 21, 2021, to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban. AP

Bitcoin extends slide to below $30,000 as China shuts down miners

Markets
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read