Sergio Busquets boost for Spain as they train for must-win Euro 2020 clash - in pictures

Spain's Euro 2020 campaign has certainly not gone to plan so far. Even before a ball was kicked, the players were forced into isolation, a parallel squad was formed and placed in a separate training bubble, and the Under-21s were called in to fulfil a friendly fixture.

That was all in response to the positive coronavirus test of captain Sergio Busquets in the lead-up to the tournament.

Spain's results haven't exactly fared much better. Successive draws, against Sweden and Poland, leave Luis Enrique's side needing to beat Slovakia in their final Group E match on Wednesday to be sure of advancing to the knockout stages.

Providing a much-needed boost to Spain ahead of the match is the return to training of Busquets. The Barcelona midfielder rejoined his teammates this week and was seen taking part in training, including on Tuesday in what was Spain's final session before facing Slovakia.

