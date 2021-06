Euro 2020: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times and venue for the 2021 tournament

The delayed Euro 2020 gets under way on Friday in Rome when Italy face Group A rivals Turkey.

It has been a long wait for the action, with the original tournament scheduled last summer delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

There will be 24 teams playing 51 matches in 12 cities, before the final at Wembley in England on July 11.

Below are all the groups, venues, schedule, fixtures and kick-off times (UAE).

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, the Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Wales' forward Gareth Bale prepares for their opening game against Switzerland. AFP

Fixtures

June 11, Rome: Turkey v Italy (11pm)

June 12, Baku: Wales v Switzerland (5pm)

June 16, Baku: Turkey v Wales (8pm)

June 16, Rome: Italy v Switzerland (11pm)

June 20, Baku: Switzerland v Turkey (8pm)

June 20, Rome: Italy v Wales (8pm)

Group B: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku will be key to their chances. AFP

Fixtures

June 12, Copenhagen: Denmark v Finland (8pm)

June 12, Saint Petersburg: Belgium v Russia (11pm)

June 16, Saint Petersburg: Finland v Russia (5pm)

June 17, Copenhagen: Denmark v Belgium (8pm)

June 21, Copenhagen: Russia v Denmark (11pm)

June 21, Saint Petersburg: Finland v Belgium (11pm)

Group C: Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is a key player for the Dutch. AP

Fixtures

June 13, Bucharest: Austria v North Macedonia (8pm)

June 13, Amsterdam: Netherlands v Ukraine (11pm)

June 17, Bucharest: Ukraine v North Macedonia (5pm)

June 17, Amsterdam: Netherlands v Austria (11pm)

June 21, Bucharest: Ukraine v Austria (8pm)

June 21, Amsterdam: North Macedonia v Netherlands (8pm)

GROUP D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Manchester City's Phil Foden will be hoping to star for England at Euro 2020. PA

Fixtures

GROUP E: Spain, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden

Manchester City's Ferran Torres is part of the Spain squad. Getty

Fixtures

June 14, Saint Petersburg: Poland v Slovakia (8pm)

June 14, Seville: Spain v Sweden (11pm)

June 18, Saint Petersburg: Sweden v Slovakia (5pm)

June 19, Seville: Spain v Poland (11pm)

June 23, Seville: Spain v Slovakia (8pm)

June 23, Saint Petersburg: Poland v Sweden (8pm)

GROUP F: France, Germany, Portugal, Hungary

Kylian Mbappe will lead the line for France and is predicted to be one of the tournament's biggest stars. Getty

Fixtures

June 15, Budapest: Hungary v Portugal (8pm)

June 15, Munich: France v Germany (11pm)

June 19, Budapest: Hungary v France (5pm)

June 19, Munich: Portugal v Germany (8pm)

June 23, Munich: Germany v Hungary (11pm)

June 23, Budapest, Portugal v France (11pm)

ROUND OF 16

June 26, Amsterdam, 8pm: Group A Second Place v Group B Second Place

June 26, London, 11pm: Group A Winner v Group C Second Place

June 27, Budapest, 5pm: Group C Winner v Third Place Group D/E/F

June 27, Seville, 11pm: Group B Winner v Third Place Group A/D/E/F

June 28, Copenhagen, 5pm: Group D Second Place v Group E Second Place

June 28, Bucharest, 11pm: Group F Winner v Third Place Group A/B/C

June 29, London, 5pm: Group D Winner v Group F Second Place

June 29, Glasgow, 11pm: Group E Winner v Third Place Group A/B/C/D

QUARTER-FINALS

July 2, St Petersburg, 5pm: Quarter-Finalist 1 v Quarter-Finalist 2

July 2, Munich, 11pm: Quarter-Finalist 3 v Quarter-Finalist 4

July 3, Baku, 5pm: Quarter-Finalist 5 v Quarter-Finalist 6

July 3, Rome, 5pm: Quarter-Finalist 7 v Quarter-Finalist 8

SEMI-FINALS

July 6, London, 11pm: Semi-Finalist 1 v Semi-Finalist 2

July 7, London, 11pm: Semi-Finalist 3 v Semi-Finalist 4

FINAL

Wembley Stadium will host the semi-finals and the final. AP

July 11, London, 11pm: Finalist 1 v Finalist 2