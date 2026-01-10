Iran accuses Kurdish militants of killing security forces

Iran has accused a militant group, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), of killing a policeman in the western city of Ilam during continuing protests.

Eight members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were also killed in Kermanshah by the PJAK forces, semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

Ilam, the third largest city in Iran's Kurdish region, has become one of the epicentres of nationwide protests sparked by economic hardship. Several Kurdish protesters have been killed as security forces opened fire on protesters, human rights groups say.

Hengaw, a rights group based in Norway, estimated that as of Thursday security forces had killed at least 45 protesters since the demonstrations began on December 28.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he was "deeply disturbed" by the violence, calling for "inclusive and meaningful dialogue" to address people's grievances.

The protests, now entering a third week, have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces, including the capital Tehran. Heritage centres such as Mashhad, a major religious pilgrimage city for Shiite Muslims, have been affected.

This marks the largest public disturbances faced by the Iranian regime in almost four years. Tehran has repeatedly accused "American and Israeli mercenaries" of involvement in the demonstrations and vandalism. "Last night, American and Israeli mercenaries set fire to the holy shrine of Hazrat Sabzqaba, several banks and mosques and caused great damage to public property in Dezful", the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

Internet access on mobile devices continued to be limited, according to several social media accounts that routinely track such developments.

Cloudflare Radar, which monitors internet traffic on behalf of the tech company Cloudflare, said on Thursday that IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6), a standard widely used for mobile infrastructure, was affected in Iran. Data from the website showed that the issue persisted all through Friday.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned alleged foreign influences behind the demonstrations, saying among them was US President Donald Trump, who he told to "manage your own country".

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X that "the United States supports the brave people of Iran".

When the protests began, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the people of Iran and "every Mossad agent walking beside them".