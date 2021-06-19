England v Scotland player ratings: Harry Kane 5, Mason Mount 7; Kieran Tierney 7, Andrew Robertson 6

ENGLAND RATINGS: Jordan Pickford 7 - A vital save against O’Donnell prevented a potential opener but England’s number one didn’t have too much to do at Wembley. Reuters

Reece James 6 - The 21-year-old cleared a ball that may have been sneaking in off the post and was dominant as usual on defence. The Chelsea man could offer more going forward though in a fairly blunt England attack on the night. Reuters

John Stones 6 - The Manchester City defender rose above everyone to head a ball off the woodwork in the first half. Looked comfortable in defence. Reuters

Tyrone Mings 7 - A crucial intervention stopped a cross bound for Dykes in the second half and that was the theme for the 6ft 5in defender. A dominant display in the air while dealing with Scotland’s attack comfortably. Reuters

Luke Shaw 6 - A pragmatic selection with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell on the bench and Shaw didn’t look threatening when in good positions in the offensive third of the pitch. AP

Declan Rice 6 - Didn’t make any mistakes but also didn’t offer much. Southgate may consider whether a Rice-Phillips partnership may be too pragmatic. Reuters

Kalvin Phillips 6 - Aggressive tackling showed the Leeds midfielder understood the occasion but he wasn’t as effective going forward against the Scots as he was against Croatia. Reuters

Phil Foden 6 - Looked to beat players but it didn’t quite come off for the Manchester City man on the night. Replaced by Jack Grealish. Reuters

Mason Mount 7 - A bright performance throughout as the Chelsea man could have had both a goal and assist in the first half. The 22-year-old also contributed well on defence, making more tackles than any other England player. Reuters

Raheem Sterling 6 - Positive on the ball in moments but not enough. Unlucky not to pick up an assist when an incisive pass found Mount in close-range. AP

Harry Kane 5 - One touch in Scotland’s box in the first half summed up a quiet game for Harry Kane. Whether it’s a lack of form or service, the skipper doesn’t look to be effective in Southgate’s current system. Reuters

SUBS: Jack Grealish (Foden, 63) 6 - England fans were crying out for the Aston Villa man but he was unable to provide the spark needed. Reuters

Marcus Rashford (Kane, 74) N/R - Provided more pace in the attack but was introduced at a time where Scotland were controlling the ball amid a good spell in the game. Reuters

SCOTLAND RATINGS: David Marshall 7 - A good save denied Mason Mount but the Scotland goalkeeper would have expected to be much busier than he was on Friday night. Reuters

Stephen O’Donnell 8 - A standout performer in the game saw the Motherwell star regularly stretch play down the right-hand side. O’Donnell almost got Scotland off to the perfect start with an astute cutback to Che Adams before his volley was well matched by Jordan Pickford. Reuters

Scott McTominay 7 - Battled well on defence against frequent runs in behind from England’s midfielders. An experienced performance from the Manchester United man. Reuters

Grant Hanley 7 - Marked runs well and looked unphased by Harry Kane - a calm figure in the middle of Steve Clarke’s defence. Reuters

Kieran Tierney 7 - A cross found O'Donnell which produced one of Scotland’s best chances. Tierney also read the game strongly on defence - It’s clear why Arsenal look set to offer this man a new 5-year-deal. Reuters

Callum McGregor 7 - Rarely put a foot wrong and took care of the ball. McGregor took the game in his stride and didn’t allow the occasion to get to him. Reuters

Billy Gilmour 7 - A shaky start but adapted to the game and looked neat in possession. Eventually replaced in the 76th minute after a good shift. Reuters

John McGinn 7 - Moved the ball with precision and helped set the tempo for Steve Clarke’s side. Showed strong character after looking to play on with a knock in the first half. Reuters

Andrew Robertson 6 - A quiet game from the captain as England looked intent on stopping the Liverpool man’s threat from the left flank. Reuters

Lyndon Dykes 6 - The forward worked tirelessly and won a large amount of battles in the air.to link play. Picked up good positions inside the England box which kept the defenders on alert. Reuters

Che Adams 6 - An intense work rate combined with clever movement helped conjure a number of chances. Could have put his side a goal up early after being picked out by Stephen O’Donnell. The Southampton man has to do better with his opportunities. Reuters

SUBS: Stuart Armstrong (Gilmour, 76) N/R - On for Billy Gilmour who worked tirelessly throughout. Adapted quickly to the game in the midfield as Scotland looked to control the ball in the latter parts of the second half.