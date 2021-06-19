England v Scotland player ratings: Harry Kane 5, Mason Mount 7; Kieran Tierney 7, Andrew Robertson 6

ENGLAND RATINGS:
Jordan Pickford 7 - A vital save against O’Donnell prevented a potential opener but England’s number one didn’t have too much to do at Wembley. Reuters
Reece James 6 - The 21-year-old cleared a ball that may have been sneaking in off the post and was dominant as usual on defence. The Chelsea man could offer more going forward though in a fairly blunt England attack on the night. Reuters
John Stones 6 - The Manchester City defender rose above everyone to head a ball off the woodwork in the first half. Looked comfortable in defence. Reuters
Tyrone Mings 7 - A crucial intervention stopped a cross bound for Dykes in the second half and that was the theme for the 6ft 5in defender. A dominant display in the air while dealing with Scotland’s attack comfortably. Reuters
Luke Shaw 6 - A pragmatic selection with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell on the bench and Shaw didn’t look threatening when in good positions in the offensive third of the pitch. AP
Declan Rice 6 - Didn’t make any mistakes but also didn’t offer much. Southgate may consider whether a Rice-Phillips partnership may be too pragmatic. Reuters
Kalvin Phillips 6 - Aggressive tackling showed the Leeds midfielder understood the occasion but he wasn’t as effective going forward against the Scots as he was against Croatia. Reuters
Phil Foden 6 - Looked to beat players but it didn’t quite come off for the Manchester City man on the night. Replaced by Jack Grealish. Reuters
Mason Mount 7 - A bright performance throughout as the Chelsea man could have had both a goal and assist in the first half. The 22-year-old also contributed well on defence, making more tackles than any other England player. Reuters
Raheem Sterling 6 - Positive on the ball in moments but not enough. Unlucky not to pick up an assist when an incisive pass found Mount in close-range. AP
Harry Kane 5 - One touch in Scotland’s box in the first half summed up a quiet game for Harry Kane. Whether it’s a lack of form or service, the skipper doesn’t look to be effective in Southgate’s current system. Reuters
SUBS: Jack Grealish (Foden, 63) 6 - England fans were crying out for the Aston Villa man but he was unable to provide the spark needed. Reuters
Marcus Rashford (Kane, 74) N/R - Provided more pace in the attack but was introduced at a time where Scotland were controlling the ball amid a good spell in the game. Reuters
SCOTLAND RATINGS: David Marshall 7 - A good save denied Mason Mount but the Scotland goalkeeper would have expected to be much busier than he was on Friday night. Reuters
Stephen O’Donnell 8 - A standout performer in the game saw the Motherwell star regularly stretch play down the right-hand side. O’Donnell almost got Scotland off to the perfect start with an astute cutback to Che Adams before his volley was well matched by Jordan Pickford. Reuters
Scott McTominay 7 - Battled well on defence against frequent runs in behind from England’s midfielders. An experienced performance from the Manchester United man. Reuters
Grant Hanley 7 - Marked runs well and looked unphased by Harry Kane - a calm figure in the middle of Steve Clarke’s defence. Reuters
Kieran Tierney 7 - A cross found O'Donnell which produced one of Scotland’s best chances. Tierney also read the game strongly on defence - It’s clear why Arsenal look set to offer this man a new 5-year-deal. Reuters
Callum McGregor 7 - Rarely put a foot wrong and took care of the ball. McGregor took the game in his stride and didn’t allow the occasion to get to him. Reuters
Billy Gilmour 7 - A shaky start but adapted to the game and looked neat in possession. Eventually replaced in the 76th minute after a good shift. Reuters
John McGinn 7 - Moved the ball with precision and helped set the tempo for Steve Clarke’s side. Showed strong character after looking to play on with a knock in the first half. Reuters
Andrew Robertson 6 - A quiet game from the captain as England looked intent on stopping the Liverpool man’s threat from the left flank. Reuters
Lyndon Dykes 6 - The forward worked tirelessly and won a large amount of battles in the air.to link play. Picked up good positions inside the England box which kept the defenders on alert. Reuters
Che Adams 6 - An intense work rate combined with clever movement helped conjure a number of chances. Could have put his side a goal up early after being picked out by Stephen O’Donnell. The Southampton man has to do better with his opportunities. Reuters
SUBS: Stuart Armstrong (Gilmour, 76) N/R - On for Billy Gilmour who worked tirelessly throughout. Adapted quickly to the game in the midfield as Scotland looked to control the ball in the latter parts of the second half.
Kevin Nisbet (Adams, 86) N/R - On for Adams in the 86th minute. Getty