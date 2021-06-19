England v Scotland player ratings: Harry Kane 5, Mason Mount 7; Kieran Tierney 7, Andrew Robertson 6

Goalless draw at Wembley as Three Lions struggle to make an impact

England were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium.

Three Lions defender John Stones headed against the post in the 12th minute while for Scotland Stephen O'Donnell forced Jordan Pickford into a diving save with a fine volley.

Read More

epa09280654 A banner dedicated to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen on display prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021. EPA/Friedemann Vogel / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)Denmark’s Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after successful operation

After the break, Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall did well to keep out a low drive from Mason Mount while visiting striker Che Adams missed a good chance in the 78th minute, blasting over at the back post.

The result leaves England still well poised to progress, level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic who they host on Tuesday, while Scotland and Croatia have a point each ahead of their meeting in Glasgow on the same day.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 19, 2021 08:38 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
An Iranian woman casts her vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran elections 2021: Iranians cite apathy and anger as they stay home in protest

MENA
epa09280654 A banner dedicated to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen on display prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021. EPA/Friedemann Vogel / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after successful operation

Football
Caroline Waddington, a mother in Abu Dhabi, with her husband and children. Courtesy of Caroline Waddington

Abu Dhabi parents back resumption of in-person lessons for new school year

Education
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
Most Read