Euro 2020 Belgium v Russia player ratings: Romelu Lukaku 9, Thomas Meunier 8; Anton Shunin 4, Aleksandr Golovin 7

Belgium defender Timothy Castagne, who suffered two facial fractures early in the 3-0 victory over Russia at Euro 2020 on Saturday, has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, coach Roberto Martinez said.

The Leicester City full-back clashed heads with Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in the 26th minute and was replaced by Thomas Meunier, who then starred with a goal and an assist.

Taken to hospital, Castagne, 25, had tests which revealed a "double eye socket fracture", according to Martinez.

Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Belgium confirmed their status as one of the favourites to win Euro 2020.

Despite being without key performer Kevin de Bruyne, world No 1-ranked Belgium were rarely in trouble against a Russia side that struggled to impose themselves.

Belgium top Group B on three points, ahead on goal difference of Finland who beat Denmark in the group's other game in Copenhagen.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions and have suffered just one defeat in their last 24 outings. They have also scored in each of their last 31 games.