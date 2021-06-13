Euro 2020 Belgium v Russia player ratings: Romelu Lukaku 9, Thomas Meunier 8; Anton Shunin 4, Aleksandr Golovin 7

BELGIUM RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois: 6 - Courtois was somewhat of a spectator and rarely called upon. Made one notable stop in the first half from a dangerous header. Reuters
Toby Alderweireld: 7 - The Tottenham defender put in a dominating performance on the right side of defence. He looked assured when under pressure, and when bringing the ball out from the back. EPA
Dedryck Boyata: 6 - The centre-back had a quiet yet secure game, though played an important role when starting attacks from defence. Reuters
Jan Vertonghen: 7 - The Belgium captain imposed his leadership and organised his back line well. He was the beating heart of the defence, helping his side play higher lines to deny Dzyuba in the box. AFP
Timothy Castagne: 6 - The Leicester City man held a good line when off-the-ball. He would often hold his width well too, before being forced to leave the game following a clash of heads. EPA
Leander Dendoncker: 5 - Dendoncker had a quiet game in the central areas. He rarely received the ball, and lost possession on the few occasions he did get it. EPA
Youri Tielemans: 5 - The 24-year-old looked to play some cute passes through the lines that rarely came off. He struggled to retain the ball. EPA
Thorgan Hazard: 7 - The wing-back offered a lot of energy on his flank, constantly tracking up and down to offer his side something both offensively and defensively. EPA
Dries Mertens: 7 - The 34-year-old showed sprinklings of creativity when running at goal, bagging an assist in the first half with a ball in-behind the Russia defence for Lukaku to finish. EPA
Romelu Lukaku: 9 - Lukaku looked a big threat for Belgium, whether that was in the 18-yard box or dropping deep to link up play. The forward took advantage of poor defending to slot home the opener in the game. He doubled his tally late on with a brilliant run behind, finishing comfortably. AFP
Yannick Carrasco: 7 - The Atletico Madrid winger showed bits of trickery during the game. He loved to take on players. EPA
SUB: Thomas Meunier (For Castagne 27’): 8 - Meunier contributed well off the bench, grabbing both a goal and an assist. Despite seeing little of the ball, the wide-man was effective when he had it. AFP
SUB: Eden Hazard (For Mertens 72’): N/A The 30-year-old made a cameo appearance, and he got some valuable minutes under his belt. EPA
SUB: Thomas Vermaelen (For Vertonghen 77’): N/A The defender made a late appearance to replace Vertonghen, who picked up a knock. Had little to do defensively. Reuters
SUB: Dennis Praet (For Carrasco 77’): N/A The Leicester City man came on as a fresh pair of legs to see out the game and only saw a few touches on the ball. AFP
RUSSIA RATINGS: Anton Shunin: 4 - The goalkeeper was put under pressure from Belgium throughout. He made a costly mistake for the second goal, pushing the ball towards Meunier for an easy finish. AFP
Yuri Zhirkov: 5 - The 37-year-old saw very little of the ball on the left flank before picking up an injury that forced him off in the first half. AFP
Georgiy Dzhikiya: 6 - Looked assured at the back, making one important last-ditch challenge to deny Belgium another during the game. AFP
Andrey Semenov: 4 - The centre-back struggled to deal with the threat of Lukaku in the box. He made a mistake for the opening goal, taking a poor touch which played Lukaku onside for a simple finish. AFP
Mario Fernandes: 7 - He looked dangerous on the right flank and posed an aerial threat from corners when he came up to attack them. EPA
Dmitri Barinov: 5 - The midfielder saw very little of the ball and, when he had it, the occasional pass looked wayward. Subbed at half-time. AFP
Magomed Ozdoev: 6 - The 28-year-old often helped screen his defence on the lefthand-side and lifted the weight of defending from his backline. AFP
Daler Kuzyayevhev: 6 - The left-sided midfielder didn’t put a foot wrong, though he never managed to get beyond defenders. He was subbed in the first-half due to a clash of heads. EPA
Aleksandr Golovin: 7 - Golovin thrived in the few pockets of space. The attacking midfielder looked to put a lot of crosses in towards Dzyuba, but few actually came off. AFP
Roman Zobnin: 6 - The winger offered little going forward but helped his side when defending, putting plenty of challenges in when Russia moved into their defensive shape. EPA
Artem Dzyuba: 7 - The target-man looked like the main threat for his side, winning flick-ons and holding the ball up well. He got very little service in the box, though. Reuters
SUB: Denis Cheryshev (For Kuzyayev 30’): 5 - The midfielder was subbed on in the first half only to be taken off in the second half. He had very little impact on the game in a creative way. AFP
SUB: Vyacheslav Karavaev (For Zhirkov 43’): 6 - Slotted into the left-back position well and looked unphased defensively, putting in plenty of challenges. AFP
SUB: Igor Diveyev (For Barinov 46’): 6 - The full-back put in a solid defensive showing in the second half. Wasn’t afraid to get stuck into challenges. Reuters
SUB: Maksim Mukhin (Zobnin 63’): 5 - Mukhin struggled to retain possession, misplacing the occasional pass. AFP
SUB: Aleksey Miranchuk (For Cheryshev 63’): 6 - Saw very little of the ball in the final third and there was little he could do to help inspire his side. AFP