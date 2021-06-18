Denmark v Belgium player ratings: Yussuf Poulsen 7, Mikkel Damsgaard 8; Romelu Lukaku 7, Kevin de Bruyne 9

Belgians battle back after blistering start from Danes to secure their place in last 16 of Euro 2020

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne inspired Belgium to a second triumph in a row at Euro 2020 after a 2-1 victory over Denmark in Copenhagen.

Yussuf Poulsen had given the hosts a second-minute lead in their first match since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during their opening defeat against Finland.

Applause rang around the ground after 10 minutes when the ball was kicked out of play to allow fans, players and match officials to show their support for the missing midfielder.

And Denmark certainly seemed inspired by the moment as they completely dominated the first half and would have been disappointed not to have been further ahead.

But Belgium turned to their world-class substitutes bench in the second half as the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard entered the fray to help turn the game on its head.

Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku and De Bruyne combined to set-up Thorgan Hazard for the 54th-minute leveller.

Lukaku was heavily involved in the second goal when he started a series of one-touch passes involving the Hazard brothers that ended De Bruyne firing home a beautiful left-foot finish to win the game with 20 minutes to go.

"The first half the players seemed shell-shocked but they have the experience to turn a game around," said Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. "It's been a while since we've last been put to the test like this."

Victory means Belgium are top of Group B with six points from two games while Denmark are bottom of the standings with zero points.

The Danes can still make the knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Russia, provided Finland do not get a result against Belgium.

"With Christian in our minds and our hearts, we know that he's still here, we know it's going to be a tough few weeks for you Christian, we're here for you," Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said.

"We're going to stick together and we're gonna beat the Russians, we're not done in this competition."

Updated: June 18, 2021 08:04 AM

