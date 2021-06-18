Denmark v Belgium player ratings: Yussuf Poulsen 7, Mikkel Damsgaard 8; Romelu Lukaku 7, Kevin de Bruyne 9

DENMARK RATINGS: Kasper Schmeichel - 7: Solid early stop from Mertens after four minutes and one excellent once-handed punch out later in a first half he was barely called on. Beaten at near post by fine De Bruyne strike for second goal and almost conceded late third after going up for corner at other end of pitch. AFP
Andreas Christensen - 7: Part of rock-solid back three in opening half who found themselves up against a different Belgian attacking beast after break. PA
Simon Kjaer - 7: AC Milan defender up against Inter Milan rival in Lukaku and certainly won his dual in first half but left on his backside in run-up to Thorgan Hazard’s goal as big striker showed his quality after break. PA
Jannik Vestergaard - 7: Brilliant first half, like every member of Danish XI, but was punished for slight loss of concentration when Lukaku powered through to help set up equaliser and was powerless as Belgium ripped open the defence with wonderful passing move for De Bruyne’s goal. AP
Joakim Maehle - 8: Attack-minded Atalanta wingback almost made it 2-0 soon after Poulsen's opening goal with mazy run before Courtois saved at his feet. Caused Belgium all sorts of problems going forward throughout. AFP
Daniel Wass - 7: Didn’t get enough on early header that dropped into keeper’s hands when handed good chance from Maehle cross but was excellent down the right flank. Booked just before hour for crude foul on Meunier and hooked soon after. AP
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 8: Spurs midfielder saw woeful spot kick saved during traumatic game against Finland last time out but it was his interception and pass that set up Poulsen’s quickfire opener. Immense game in centre of park. AFP
Thomas Delaney - 7: Some lovely probing passes from the Dortmund midfielder as Denmark completely dominated first half. Given freedom of park to shoot at goal from distance just after break but fired well wide. Lost control of midfield when De Bruyne and Hazard came on. AP
Yussuf Poulsen - 7: Leipzig attacker finished low into corner to put Danes in front after one minute and 39 seconds – the second fastest goal ever scored in a European Championship match. AFP
Mikkel Damsgaard - 8: Sampdoria man was almost unstoppable at times with his pace and trickery. The 20-year-old’s dancing feet beat two players, then side-footed a curling low finish just wide after 35 minutes. Blotted copybook with obvious dive to earn second-half booking. AFP
Martin Braithwaite - 8: Barcelona attacker clipped first time shot and headed another chance wide in whirlwind Denmark start. Came to life again in last quarter when he saw one shot saved by Courtois, another deflected for corner by excellent Alderweireld block and watched header hit top of bar. AFP
SUBS: Jens Stryger – (On for Wass 61’) 6: Brought on just as Belgium began turning screw but still helped keep Danes in with chance of rescuing point. AFP
Christian Norgaard – (On for Poulsen 61’) 6: Just secured promotion to English Premier League with Brentford and was given close glimpse of some of the quality he will be facing next season in likes of De Bruyne and Tielemans. EPA
Andreas Cornelius – (On for Damsgaard 72’) 6: Striker whipped in fine ball from left that Braithwaite couldn’t quite get on end of. AFP
Mathias Jensen – (On for Delaney 72’) 6: Another Brentford substitute who quickly picked up a booking for foul on Tielemans. Blazed a powerful strike wide of target. AP
Andreas Skov Olsen – (On for Vestergaard 84’) 7. Instantly into the action with fine piece of skill down right before finding Braithwaite’s head with cross that teammate directed onto top of bar. Stopped Meunier scoring from distance in injury time with Schmeichel stranded after going up for corner. AFP
BELGIUM RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois - 8: Madrid’s goalkeeper is used to the big occasion, but it was still an incredible and emotionally charged start. He was by far the busiest goalkeeper, despite his side’s second-half dominance. Nowhere near Braithwaite’s late header that hit the bar. Reuters
Toby Alderweireld - 6: Rudimentary start for the only player to play every minute of all Belgium’s 10 qualifiers. Much better in the second half and no player had as many touches as the Tottenham Hotspur defender. Getty
Jason Denayer - 5: Terrible defending as he gifted the ball to Poulsen for Denmark’s early goal. First tournament for the Lyon central defender and he got better – with a better passing accuracy than any of his teammates.. AFP
Jan Vertonghen - 7: Struggled with the pace of Braithwaite and looked every bit of his 34 years, but he won everything in the air. Assured in the second half. AP
Leander Dendoncker - 6: Didn’t demand the ball as he usually does and played only 16 minutes of a much improved second half before making way for Witzel. AP
Youri Tielemans - 7: Rattled like the rest of his teammates as Denmark came flying into them early on. Steadied and class started to show. Getty
Thorgan Hazard - 7: Slow, like his team, in the first half. Overloaded by highly motivated Danes. Much better in the second as he tapped in De Bruyne’s cross for equaliser. EPA
Thomas Meunier - 7: Struggled as the Danes dominated the flanks, but much more advanced in the second as his side dominated as much as the Danes had in the first. Reuters
Dries Mertens - 5: Making 100th appearance for his country – one of five players in the Belgium squad to join the 100 club. It should have been a memorable occasion. It was, but not for the right reasons as Belgium had only one attempt in the first half. Didn’t see the second. EPA
Yannick Carrasco - 5: Won the league in Spain with Atletico but as ineffective as the rest in the first half. Better in the second but hooked before hour mark. Getty
Romelu Lukaku - 7: Kept slipping with no opponent near him in first half, little support around him, had fewest touches of the ball of any player and bested by Kjaer. Moved right and was brilliant in second half and superbly teed-up De Bruyne who then supplied Hazard for the equaliser. Also heavily Involved in winning goal. EPA
SUBS: Kevin de Bruyne – (On for Mertens 46’) 9: On at half time and gave Belgium exactly what they needed. His quick feet instantly baffling defenders and combined well with Lukaku to set up Hazard for opener. Scored the second goal becoming first player to score and assist after coming on in the Euros since Fernando Torres in 2012 final. PA
Alex Witsel – (On for Dendoncker 59’) 7: Came on to make his first appearance since January as Belgium turned to their world-class options on the bench. AFP
Eden Hazard – (On for Carrasco 59’) 8: Another top-level sub who came on to change the game. Beautiful touches and was too good for the opposition. A class above the average with his flicks and kicks. Reuters
Thomas Vermaelen – (On for Thorgan Hazard 90+4’) NA. Reuters