Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after collapsing during Denmark's opening match

Euro 2020: Fixtures, schedule, results, kick-off times and venues

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended for several hours after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and was given CPR by medics on Saturday night.

The midfielder suddenly fell to the ground in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called for assistance and Eriksen received medical attention for around 10 minutes, as a hush fell over the shocked crowd.

'We got Christian back'

"I didn't see myself but it was pretty clear he was unconscious," doctor Martin Boesen told a post-match media conference.

"When I get to him, he's on his side. He is breathing and I can see pulse but suddenly that changes, and as everyone saw we started giving him CPR.

"The help came really, really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff, and with their cooperation we did what we did to do. We managed to get Christian back."

Eriksen was carried from the pitch on a stretcher and taken to hospital, as UEFA revealed in a tweet. He was seen raising his hand.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide Eriksen from view, and the stadium announcer told supporters that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

TV cameras had panned away as the Inter Milan player received further medical attention, with Eriksen's partner Sabrina comforted by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on the pitch.

The Danish football association tweeted that Eriksen was "awake and at Rigshospitalet for further examinations".

The news prompted chants of "Christian" and "Eriksen" from both sets of supporters and they were brought to their feet when stadium announcers said that Eriksen was "stable".

The match restarted after the lengthy suspension with Finland winning 1-0 courtesy of Joel Pohjanpalo goal.

Eriksen, 29, went through the Ajax academy before going on to star for the Dutch giants.

He earned a move to Tottenham in 2013, where he became one of the London club's top players.

After six and a half seasons with Spurs, Eriksen moved to Inter Milan in January 2020 and played a major part last season as Antonio Conte's side won the Serie A title.

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, responded to the news of Eriksen's collapse.

Please God — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) June 12, 2021

Eriksen's former club, Tottenham, tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."

Dozens of current and former players have posted messages of support, including his Inter teammate Achraf Hakimi.

"Eriksen Please," tweeted the Moroccan international.

Others posting similar tweets for the Denmark midfielder include former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Manchester United's former right-back Gary Neville as well as current England and Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish.

England cancelled a planned media conference to preview their opening game against Croatia, at which Eriksen's former Spurs teammate Harry Kane was due to appear, and the Football Association said: “Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Union.”