Euro 2020: Harry Maguire 'not ruled out' of England opener against Croatia as defender takes part in training - in pictures

The sight of Harry Maguire taking part in a full training session has raised hopes that the Manchester United defender could be fit to face Croatia in England's Euro 2020 opener, and manager Gareth Southgate has said he could play although it remains a "long shot".

Maguire, 28, has been racing to recover from injuring his ankle ligaments during United's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on May 9. He resumed training with England on Thursday and was pictured again with his teammates on Saturday.

Maguire is a key part of the England defence, so Southgate's cautious optimism will no doubt be welcome news by England fans ahead of the clash with Croatia on Sunday.

"It is a long shot but he is further ahead than we thought he might be at this point so we are certainly not going to rule it out," Southgate told ITV on Friday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also trained with the group as he builds fitness, but Maguire's United teammate goalkeeper Dean Henderson – set to be back-up to Jordan Pickford this summer – sat it out due to a knock.

