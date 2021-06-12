Euro 2020: Harry Maguire 'not ruled out' of England opener against Croatia as defender takes part in training - in pictures

Manchester United centre-back is in a race to be fit for the start of his national team's European Championships campaign

The sight of Harry Maguire taking part in a full training session has raised hopes that the Manchester United defender could be fit to face Croatia in England's Euro 2020 opener, and manager Gareth Southgate has said he could play although it remains a "long shot".

Read More

Spain's Euro 2020 plans were thrown into disarray when Sergio Busquets, right, tested positive for Covid-19. EPAAll eyes on Euro 2020 as sport takes cautious stride towards normality in Covid world

Maguire, 28, has been racing to recover from injuring his ankle ligaments during United's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on May 9. He resumed training with England on Thursday and was pictured again with his teammates on Saturday.

Maguire is a key part of the England defence, so Southgate's cautious optimism will no doubt be welcome news by England fans ahead of the clash with Croatia on Sunday.

"It is a long shot but he is further ahead than we thought he might be at this point so we are certainly not going to rule it out," Southgate told ITV on Friday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also trained with the group as he builds fitness, but Maguire's United teammate goalkeeper Dean Henderson – set to be back-up to Jordan Pickford this summer – sat it out due to a knock.

Check out the pictures from England's latest training session at St George's Park in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 12, 2021 05:01 PM

