Christian Eriksen: Denmark-Belgium match pauses after 10 minutes to applaud stricken star

Applause rang out for Christian Eriksen in a touching moment that was shared by everyone at the Parken Stadium on Thursday, as Denmark faced Belgium without their star player.
As had been planned, the ball was kicked out in the 10th minute of the Group B match to allow the show of support.
Fans, players and the match officials all joined in, with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, a club teammate at Inter Milan, looking particularly emotional. The timing was connected to Eriksen wearing the number 10 shirt for his country.
A huge flag in the shape of Eriksen's Denmark jersey was unfurled across the pitch before kick-off, while fans held up banners with caring messages.
The midfielder has been
recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland.
He had to be resuscitated at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday and
will be fitted with a heart starter, the Danish football federation have announced.
"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," said Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen.
"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally, who all recommend the same treatment."
_____________
Eriksen, Kanu, Casillas and other footballers to suffer cardiac-related illness
Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch shortly before half time during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. Danish medical staff later admitted they 'lost' Eriksen before reviving him and later confirmed the midfielder, 29, had suffered a heart attack but that there was 'no explanation' for Eriksen's condition. AFP
Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas was rushed to hospital in 2019 after suffering a heart attack while training with Portuguese giants Porto. The club said Casillas suffered an 'acute myocardial infarction'. Though he made a full recovery, Casillas never played again and officially retired in August 2020. Reuters
Dutch defender Daley Blind was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in December 2019 after suffering from dizziness in a Champions League clash with Valencia. He was subsequently fitted with an electronic device called the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD). The Ajax defender suffered a scare during a friendly match in August when the pacemaker he uses to treat dangerously abnormal heart rhythms failed and he collapsed again – although it was later described as a one-off incident. AFP
Not long after helping Nigeria to an Olympic gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Games, Nwankwo Kanu underwent a medical examination while at Inter Milan, which revealed a heart defect. The then 20-year-old underwent surgery to replace an aortic valve and did not return to the Serie A club until the following year. Getty Images
Cameroon midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe collapsed and died on June 26, 2003 during a Fifa Confederations Cup semi-final match against Colombia. An autopsy revealed the former Manchester City midfielder suffered with a heredity heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is known to increase the risk of sudden death during physical exercise. He was 28. AFP
Even before he made an appearance for Bolton Wanderers Senegal international Khalilou Fadiga had collapsed prior to a match in October 2004. He had to be fitted with a defibrillator due to an irregular heartbeat. However, Fadiga returned to the Bolton squad in early 2005 and played in five games. AFP
Leyton Orient footballer Andy Scott was forced to retire in April 2005, at the age of 32, after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition similar to that of Marc-Vivien Foe's. PA
Zaire-born English footballer Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first half of an FA Cup quarter-final match between Bolton and Tottenham Hotspur on March 17, 2012. The then 23-year-old received attention on the pitch from medical personnel before being taken to the specialist coronary care unit of the London Chest Hospital. He survived but retired from football subsequently. Getty Images
Piermario Morosini collapsed during the first half of Livorno's Serie B match at Pescara on April 14, 2012. The Italian died at the age of 25 after suffering cardiac arrest. AFP
Belgian defender Gregory Mertens suffered a cardiac arrest during a reserve game for Lokeren against KRC Genk on April 27, 2015. He died three days later age 24. Getty Images
Former Newcastle United and Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote died on 5 June 2017 age 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a training session in Beijing. Getty Images
Davide Astori died on March 4, 2018 in his sleep in a hotel in Udine prior to Fiorentina's match against Udinese. An autopsy showed the 31-year-old Italian defender died due to cardiac arrest. Reuters
Papy Faty, a 28-year-old Burundian midfielder, collapsed and died on April 25 while playing a match in Eswatini – formerly Swaziland – for Malanti Chiefs FC. Faty had a history of heart complications having previously collapsed during a friendly match for a South African club in Johannesburg in December 2015. Getty Images