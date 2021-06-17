Christian Eriksen: Denmark-Belgium match pauses after 10 minutes to applaud stricken star

Tribute for the Danish star came after he suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland

Applause rang out for Christian Eriksen in a touching moment that was shared by everyone at the Parken Stadium on Thursday, as Denmark faced Belgium without their star player.

As had been planned, the ball was kicked out in the 10th minute of the Group B match to allow the show of support.

Fans, players and the match officials all joined in, with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, a club teammate at Inter Milan, looking particularly emotional. The timing was connected to Eriksen wearing the number 10 shirt for his country.

A huge flag in the shape of Eriksen's Denmark jersey was unfurled across the pitch before kick-off, while fans held up banners with caring messages.

The midfielder has been recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland.

He had to be resuscitated at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday and will be fitted with a heart starter, the Danish football federation have announced.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," said Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally, who all recommend the same treatment."

Eriksen, Kanu, Casillas and other footballers to suffer cardiac-related illness

Published: June 17, 2021 08:27 PM

