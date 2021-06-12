Turkey v Italy player ratings: Zeki Celik 5, Burak Yilmaz 6; Ciro Immobile 8, Lorenzo Insigne 8

Azzurri begin Euro 2020 with impressive 3-0 victory

Italy kicked off Euro 2020 with an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey in front of their home fans in Rome.

Playing their first major tournament in five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, all the goals came in the second half in front of a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.

Merih Demiral's own goal put Italy ahead before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne netted for Roberto Mancini's side in the Group A opener.

The  Euro 2020 trophy arrives in London ahead of the tournament start. GettyEuro 2020: Fixtures, schedule, results, kick-off times and venues for the 2021 tournament

The win capped an emotional night in the Italian capital which saw 16,000 fans return to the Stadio Olimpico.

"It was important to start well in Rome and I think it's a satisfaction for the public and for Italians," said Mancini, whose side are now on a 28-match unbeaten run.

"There was a lot of help from the crowd. It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 12, 2021 09:19 AM

