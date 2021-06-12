Turkey v Italy player ratings: Zeki Celik 5, Burak Yilmaz 6; Ciro Immobile 8, Lorenzo Insigne 8

TURKEY RATINGS: Ugurcan Cakir 5 - A reaction save in the 22nd minute prevented a bullet header from Chiellini but the goalkeeper could only watch as his own defender deflected the ball into the goal for the opener. A sloppy pass then led to Insigne’s third that sealed the game for the group favourites. EPA
Zeki Celik 5 - The right-back looked to deal well with Italy's stars in the first half but conceded too much space after the break which was significant in an array of dangerous Italian attacks.
Merih Demiral 5 - A nightmare start to the tournament for the centre-back as he directed a powerful Berardi cross into his own goal.
EPA
Caglar Soyuncu 5 - Capitulation after the break as Italy's constant pressure made it a very difficult night for the Turkish national side. Booked late on.
Umut Meras 6 – Meras defended well for the most part but was punished in the second half as Berardi found space on the flank for the opener.
Okay Yokuslu 6 - Active in cutting out Italy attacks in the first half but tired as the game went on. Eventually replaced in the 65th minute.
Kenan Karaman 5 - Karaman was active with his defensive duties while dealing with Insigne and Spinazzola but rarely offered anything going forward.
Ozan Tufan 5 - Worked hard in the midfield but spent the majority of the game chasing Italian possession without ever being able to get a hold of the ball.
Yusuf Yazici 5 - A quiet game for Yazici who spent most of the first half helping out the defence. Replaced at half-time for Cengiz Under.
Hakan Calhanoglu 6 - Showed glimpses of quality with some passes but Turkey's attacks were too short in numbers.
Burak Yilmaz 6 - Turkey's frontman worked hard throughout the game and often drifted into channels to make space. Overall, though, it was a frustrating night with little service.
SUBS:
Cengiz Under (Yazici, 45) 6 - Under's pace provided more threat for Turkey and showed some sign of light in very restricted attacks.
Kaan Ayhan (Tufan, 65) 5 - Non-existent on the night but he wasn't the only one who couldn't influence the game. Turkey's gameplan asked too much of the team.
Irfan Kahveci (Yokuslu, 65) 5 - Did nothing to help stop the bleeding as Italy continued to bombard the Turkish goal.
Halil Dervisoglu (Karaman, 76) N/R - Booked for a needless challenge on Barella. Uninvolved after his introduction.
ITALY RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma 6 - The 22-year-old could have set-up a deck chair for most of the game.
Alessandro Florenzi 6 - A recent hamstring problem saw Florenzi replaced at half time for Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Leonardo Bonucci 6 - The ball rarely made it into Italy's defensive third which allowed Bonucci to press high and transition the ball forward. Just two efforts on goal for Turkey across the 90 minutes meant it was an easy day at the office for the defender.
Giorgio Chiellini 7 - The veteran came close to opening the scoring but his header was matched with a strong save by Ugurcan Cakir. A goal saving tackle secured the clean sheet with Turkey's best chance of the game coming during the last order.
Leonardo Spinazzola 8 - A stand-out performer for Roberto Mancini's side as Spinazzola was a constant threat down the left flank, finding space in the box as well as delivering dangerous crosses into the box.
Jorginho 7 - Italy moved the ball well in midfield and Jorginho was the conductor in a high volume of attacks. The Champions League winner didn't put a foot wrong on the opening night with a solid display.
Nicolo Barella 6 - Barella moved the ball with intent as Italy's midfield dominated the game centrally before finding space down Turkey's flanks.
Manuel Locatelli 6 - Worked hard in the midfield against a defensive Turkey setup and kept the play ticking. Italy's domination was eventually too much for Turkey who replaced all three of their central midfield players during the 90 minutes.
Domenico Berardi 8 - The Sassuolo man played a big part in the opening goal of the tournament as Umut Meras deflected his cross into the Turkish goal. A constant threat, registering five key passes on the night.
Ciro Immobile 8 - Immobile worked hard with limited chances for large parts of the game but persistence paid off with the Lazio hitman doubling Italy's lead from a rebound in the 66th minute. The forward then astutely found Insigne for Italy's third after the goalkeeper gave up possession cheaply.
Lorenzo Insigne 8 - The Napoli winger should have done better in the first half when curling his effort wide of the goal inside of the box but threatened throughout the game, eventually getting his goal with a finesse shot into the far corner.
SUBS: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Florenzi, 45) 6 - Worked hard when introduced as nothing got down the right-back's side in the second half.
Bryan Cristante (Locatelli, 74) N/R - Maintained the dominant midfield display when introduced for Manuel Locatelli.
Andrea Belotti (Immobile, 81) N/R - Pressed aggressively when brought on for Immobile.
Federico Chiesa (Insigne, 81) N/R - A quiet game but the game was long over by the time the young Juventus prospect was introduced.
Federico Bernardeschi (Berardi, 85) N/R - On for Berardi who appeared to have picked up a knock on his way to the bench.