Wales v Italy player ratings: Gareth Bale 6, Daniel James 5; Jorginho 8, Marco Verratti 8

Azzurri secure 1-0 win in Rome to complete group stage with perfect record

Matteo Pessina scored the only goal as Italy made it three wins from three with victory over 10-man Wales in Rome.

The Italians extended their unbeaten run to 30 games and topped the group in the process as they advanced to the knockout phase in some comfort.

The result also meant Italy have gone 11 games without conceding a goal. They have scored 32 goals of their own in that space of time.

Despite defeat, Wales also advanced to the next phase, as they finished runners up in the group ahead of Switzerland.

Assessing the performances from the Stadio Olimpico, Paul Radley has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above.

Published: June 20, 2021 11:10 PM

