Wales v Italy player ratings: Gareth Bale 6, Daniel James 5; Jorginho 8, Marco Verratti 8

WALES PLAYER RATINGS: Danny Ward – 7. Not as conspicuous as in previous games, but was sharp to keep out Belotti twice in the second half. Getty Images

Ethan Ampadu – 6. Did well to deflect a Chiesa shot to safety rather than into his own net, but was later shown red for stamping on Bernadeschi’s shin. PA

Joe Rodon – 7. Beaten worryingly easily by Emerson in the first half, not that it cost Wales anything, and generally led Wales’ resistance pluckily thereafter. EPA

Chris Gunter – 6. The Charlton Athletic defender nearly registered a first Wales goal but headed just past the apex from a James corner. Later booked for a foul which helped his side as Italy were breaking. AFP

Connor Roberts – 7. It said much about the meagre pickings Wales had that Roberts’ long throws in the direction of Moore represented some of their best attacking threats. Tenacious in open play. Reuters

Joe Allen – 5. Made the cheap foul which led to the Pessina goal. Booked for a similar offence on Belotti after the interval. Outclassed by Jorginho and Veratti. AFP

Joe Morrell – 6. The Luton Town midfielder’s loose pass presented Italy with a chance midway through the first half, but went unpunished. Sacrificed in favour of Moore in the second half. AFP

Neco Williams – 6. Thwarted Bernadeschi with a block early on, but saw passes flying over his head with too great a frequency for comfort. EPA

Gareth Bale – 6. Will be sporting a few bruises courtesy of Bastoni. When he did find himself some space, he lashed a volley over when he should have tested Donnarumma. EPA

Aaron Ramsey – 6. Deployed as a false nine from the start after Moore was rested. Did not have much joy, but did manage to smuggle his way through in the second half, only for the chance to fizzle out. AFP

Daniel James – 5. Lucky to avoid punishment for a clumsy tackle in the first half – especially given what later happened to Ampadu. Did not get much change out of his marker Toloi. PA

SUBS: Kieffer Moore – 7. Brought on shortly after the Ampadu red card, having initially been kept out of the starting XI as he was carrying a yellow card. Wales immediately looked more threatening. AP

Harry Wilson – NA. Tried to raise the tempo in the Wales midfield, and received a kick for his efforts which earned Pessina a yellow card. EPA

Ben Davies – NA. Kept out of the firing line as he was carrying a yellow card into the game, but did see a little game time at the end. Reuters

David Brooks – NA. Got on just before the end as Wales manager Robert Page did his best to get a number of players a feel for competitive action. EPA

Dylan Levitt – NA. Brought on as part of three-player substitution along with Davies and Brooks as the time ticked down. Reuters

ITALY PLAYER RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6. Few players in this tournament enjoy quite such a consistently easy ride as the goalkeeper behind this formidable Italy backline. EPA

Rafael Toloi – 7. Blunted the threat of James, and might have scored, too, when he threw himself bravely at a header from a corner in the second half. Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci – 7. Untroubled throughout the first half, and was then withdrawn at half time when Italy were 1-0 up and cruising. EPA

Alessandro Bastoni – 7. In for Giorgio Chiellini, and brought plenty of his senior colleague’s toughness, notably when he flattened Bale in the first half. Booked for felling the Real Madrid forward again at the start of the second half. Getty Images

Emerson Palmieri - 6. So untroubled was he, he even wandered into a striker’s position at one point, and found himself well placed to shoot from Jorginho’s pass, only to see his shot blocked. AP

Jorginho – 8. Seemed to be working to a plan with long, angled passes over the Wales full backs. Might have had an assist or two, as well, if his forwards were sharper. Getty Images

Marco Verratti – 8. Won the free kick then earned the ensuing assist as Pessina opened the scoring. Probed cleverly with a range of long passes. AP

Matteo Pessina – 8. Fluked an effort on goal which required a save from Ward, but was fully aware of what was required for his clever finish for the only goal of the game. Might have had another straight after. AFP

Federico Bernardeschi – 7. Struck a post following an elaborate free kick routine. Victim of the foul by Ampadu which saw the Wales player sent off. Reuters

Federico Chiesa – 6. Lashed a shot towards goal, which was deflected wide by Ampadu. Went searching for a goal, but found his route to the net blocked by a massed Wales defence. EPA

Andrea Belotti – 7. Ever willing, even of he did look laboured at times. Near to getting onto the end of a cross early on, then flashed a good chance wide. Found Ward in his way twice in the second half. EPA

SUBS: Francesco Acerbi – 6. On for Bonucci at half time, he was lucky not to give up a goal when he lost Ramsey. Inches away from heading in at a corner. AFP

Bryan Cristante – NA. One of four second-half substitutes brought on by Roberto Mancini, as the game became like testimonial for the home team. Getty Images

.Giacomo Raspadori – NA. Given a taste of the atmosphere with Italy counting down the minutes to another win. Getty Images

Gaetano Castrovilli – NA. Looked delighted to have another cap and a match fee with the game all but won. AFP