Raheem Sterling to the fore as England begin Euro 2020 campaign with tense win over Croatia

England avenged their 2018 World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia by fighting their way to a 1-0 win in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's team secured victory after Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling scored in the 57th minute at Wembley. It was his first goal at a major tournament.

England started brightly in front of around 20,000 fans, with forward Phil Foden testing the far post and a long-range volley from midfielder Kalvin Phillips forcing Dominik Livakovic into action.

They made the breakthrough shortly after halftime, with Phillips evading a challenge and threading a pass through to Sterling who ran in behind the defence and found the back of the net.

Croatia will now look to bounce back in their next game against Czech Republic on Friday, while England take on neighbours Scotland.

