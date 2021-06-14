Scotland v Czech Republic ratings: Scott McTominay 7, David Marshall 6; Patrik Schick 9, Tomas Soucek 7

Steve Clarke's team lose on long-awaited return to major competition

Patrik Schick ruined Scotland's long-awaited return to major international tournament by propelling Czech Republic to a 2-0 win in Euro 2020 at Hampden on Monday.

Read More

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Portugal Training - Illovzky Rudolf Stadium, Budapest, Hungary - June 13, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training REUTERS/Bernadett SzaboEuro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take part in training before opening title defence against Hungary

The Czechs took the lead through Schick's header just before half-time. But it was Schick's strike from just inside the Scotland half that ended the contest. The strike from 49.7 yards came from longer range than any goal in the European Championships since records were first compiled in 1980.

After waiting for 23 years to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland's hopes of making history have been dashed.

Steve Clarke's men face England next on Friday before hosting World Cup finalists Croatia on June 22.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: June 14, 2021 08:37 PM

Most Read