Scotland v Czech Republic ratings: Scott McTominay 7, David Marshall 6; Patrik Schick 9, Tomas Soucek 7

SCOTLAND RATINGS: David Marshall 6 - A great save denied an opener when Patrik Schick found space inside the box but the 36-year-old couldn’t do anything about the opening goal. Positioning could have been better for the second one - although that’s easy to say when the ball is 50 yards from the goal. EPA

Jack Hendry 6 - The 26-year-old scored against the Netherlands and was inches away from equalising when his looping shot was denied only by the crossbar. The defender will regret his attempt at goal later on that saw the ball blocked into the path of Schick for the second goal. EPA

Grant Hanley 7 - Stood out in the back three for Scotland as the Norwich centre-back dealt well with the majority of crosses asking questions of Steve Clarke’s defence. A strong performance. EPA

Liam Cooper 6 - Struggled in the air against Patrik Schick for the opener but it was a difficult task as the Czech Republic executed their opening goal with precision. Solid apart from that. PA

Stephen O’Donnell 6 - Late to close down the cross for the opener but was unlucky with the quality of the cross from Coufal. AFP

Stuart Armstrong 6 - The Scotland midfielder was determined to get his side back into the game with direct runs at the defence. End product could have been better. Getty

John McGinn 6 - Not as influential as normal from the Aston Villa man. A tough midfield battle against Tomas Soucek made it difficult for McGinn to get on the ball in dangerous areas. EPA

Scott McTominay 7 - Broke up play in midfield and was strong in the tackle to get Scotland moving the ball up the field. Solid. AP

Andrew Robertson 7 - The skipper’s delivery was as incisive as ever as the Liverpool left-back provided a regular threat down the left flank. Should have done better with his chance in the first half. PA

Ryan Christie 7 - Christie played with confidence, attacking defenders directly in front of the Hampden Park crowd. The 26-year-old picked out Andy Robertson excellently just after the half-hour mark but the captain couldn’t convert. Substituted at half-time - that couldn’t have been because of his performance. EPA

Lyndon Dykes 6 - The striker will be disappointed with two efforts he should have done better with. You have to take your chances in big tournaments and Dykes’ effort in the second half gave the goalkeeper a chance to make the save. AFP

SUBS: Che Adams (Christie, 45) 6 - Dangerous movement caused problems for the defence right away as the Southampton forward got on the ball inside the box and drew defenders out of position. EPA

Callum McGregor (Hendry, 67) 6 - Kept the play ticking but the Celtic midfielder didn’t make too much impact on the game. AP

Ryan Fraser (Armstrong, 67) 6 - A positive move by Steve Clarke but Fraser was unable to make a difference. The winger has been short on gametime of late. Getty

James Forrest (O’Donnell, 79) N/A - Almost provided an instant impact when slaloming inside the box but couldn’t finish the chance. Kevin Nisbet (Dykes, 79) N/A - Linked well with Che Adams but was given a tough task with the Czech Republic crowding their defensive box. AFP

CZECH REPUBLIC RATINGS: Tomas Vaclik 7 - A good hand tipped over Scotland’s best chance of the first half before the goalkeeper denied Dykes from close range at a critical time in the game. EPA

Vladimir Coufal 7 - The West Ham defender picked up seven assists in the Premier League last season and he showed why after whipping the ball towards Patrik Schick for the opener. AP

Ondrej Celustka 7 - A strong performance from the Slavia Prague defender saw him take charge of aerial situations, winning eight duels in the air on the day. PA

Tomas Kalas 6 - Didn’t make any notable mistakes on defence and battled well after taking an arm to the head from Lyndon Dykes. EPA

Jan Boril 6 - Not too much came down the 30-year-old’s flank as Scotland looked to utilise the quality of Andy Robertson on the opposite flank. Battles with James Forrest and Ryan Fraser meant the defender had to remain switched on until the 90th minute. PA

Tomas Soucek 7 - A solid performance capped off with an assist from a blocked shot for Schick’s wonder goal. Kept McGinn quiet throughout the game. EPA

Alex Kral 6 - Could have taken better care of the ball at times with numerous passes failing to find the target. Replaced in the second half. EPA

Lukas Masopust 6 - Uninvolved for the most part before being withdrawn for Vydra in the 72nd minute. Getty

Vladimir Darida 6 - Moved the ball well from the ten while working hard to get back on defence. Reuters

Jakub Jankto 6 - Unlucky not to pick up an assist on the day with a number of good deliveries from crosses and set pieces. Getty

Patrik Schick 9 - An inch perfect header followed by an early favourite for goal of the tournament capped off an excellent striker’s performance from the Bayer Leverkusen striker. Reuters

SUBS: Tomas Holes (Kral, 67) 6 - A tactical substitution by Czech Republic saw the Slavia Prague man introduced to solidify the defensive structure to protect their 2-0 lead. AP

Matej Vydra (Masopust, 72) N/A - The Burnley man almost made it 3-0 but was denied by David Marshall. AP

Michael Krmencik (Schick, 87) N/A - Replaced Schick and provided energy upfront to maintain some form of press in the final stage of the game. Reuters