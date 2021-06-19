Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann rescues point for France in draw with Hungary

Antoine Griezmann's second-half strike earned France a Euro 2020 draw with Hungary in front of a bouncing 60,000 crowd in Budapest.

Attila Fiola had given the hosts a dream half-time lead in the Group F clash after France had wasted a number of oportunties to take the lead.

But Greizmann equalised in the 66th minute to move France onto four points while Hungary kept up their slim hopes, on one point, in the 'Group of Death' alongside Germany and Portugal.

A heaving, 65,000-strong, mainly Hungarian crowd, the likes of which have not been seen at football since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, willed their side to a share of the points in the summer sun even if they were largely outplayed.

Having lived up to their billing as tournament favourites in a 1-0 win over Germany, France dominated Hungary early on.

Didier Deschamps' side had three gilt-edged chances in the first half. Peter Gulasci made a double save from Karim Benzema and Griezmann inside the opening quarter-hour and then watched in relief as Kylian Mbappe headed over from metres out after Benzema had teed him up in the 17th minute.

The Real Madrid striker then missed an even better chance after being brilliantly teed-up by Mbappe when he struck a disappointing shot wide of the target when gloriously placed.

Their slackness in front of goal was punished just before the break when wingback Fiola collected a cross-field pass from Adam Nagy, played a one-two with Roland Sallai before outpacing Benjamin Pavard and side-footing Hungary into a shock lead.

Deschamps had waited until the 89th minute before making a substitute in the opener against Germany, but the introduction of Ousmane Dembele for Adrien Rabiot on the hour nearly brought an immediate equaliser as the Barcelona forward rattled the post.

France pulled level when a long kick upfield by Lloris sailed over the head of Nagy, with Mbappe latching onto it ahead of Hungary's Paris-born Loic Nego.

His ball across goal was deflected into Griezmann's path by Willi Orban, allowing the forward to slam in his seventh European Championship goal.

Griezmann was the top scorer at Euro 2016 and is now the joint third top scorer in the tournament's history.

Gulacsi produced a fine save to turn away a fierce shot from Mbappe as France pressed for a victory that would have sent them through to the knockout phase.

Les Bleus stay in Budapest for their final game against reigning champions Portugal, while Hungary travel to Munich to take on Germany, still hoping to qualify for the knockout phase for a second straight tournament.