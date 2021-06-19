Hungary v France player ratings: Laszlo Kleinheisler 8, Attila Fiola 7; Kylian Mbappe 7, Karim Benzema 5

World champions held to a 1-1 draw in second Euro 2020 Group F match

France's encouraging start to Euro 2020 was checked by unfancied Hungary on Saturday as the world champions were held to a 1-1 draw, much to the delight of most of thee 65,000 fans inside the packed Puskas Arena in Budapest.

After opening with a 1-0 win over Germany in their first Group F match, France were expected to waltz past a Hungary side defeated 3-0 by Portugal last time out.

TOPSHOT - France's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Hungary and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 19, 2021. / AFP / POOL / BERNADETT SZABOEuro 2020: Antoine Griezmann rescues point for France in draw with Hungary

Despite dominating possession and carving out a handful of chances to take the lead in the first half, France found themselves trailing at the break when Attila Fiola combined with Roland Sallai before the wing-back raced through on goal to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a low shot at the near post.

France got their deserved equaliser in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe stole in behind the defence to latch on to a bouncing long ball from Lloris and though his cross was only half cleared, Griezmann was on hand to find the back of the net.

Les Bleus poured forward in search of the winner and all three points, but a compact and organised Hungary denied the world champions and held out for a famous draw.

Assessing the performances from the Puskas Arena, Luke Thrower has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 19, 2021 08:58 PM

