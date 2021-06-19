Hungary v France player ratings: Laszlo Kleinheisler 8, Attila Fiola 7; Kylian Mbappe 7, Karim Benzema 5

HUNGARY PLAYER RATINGS: Peter Gulacsi: 7 - Put in a strong showing for his side, making some solid saves during the game that kept them in it. PA
Endre Botka: 6 - The right-sided centre-back put in a solid performance, covering a lot of ground on his side and winning a few duels. Reuters
Willi Orban: 5 - The Leipzig defender was rarely called into action, though a poor flick clearance in the box made a comfortable finish for Griezmann in the second half. Reuters
Attila Szalai: 6 - Held his shape well in defence, covering the left with a few tackles, duels and interceptions. AP
Adam Nagy: 7 - The Bristol City midfielder put in a good shift for his side, with the passing from the back his main contribution. AFP
Loic Nego: 6 - The wing-back played well for the majority of the game, though could and should have dealt with the long ball for France’s equaliser. EPA
Laszlo Kleinheisler: 8 - Nicknamed the “Hungarian Scholes” by his fans, the midfielder put in a very good performance. He covered a lot of ground, making important interceptions and driving his team forward. AFP
Andras Schafer: 7 - The midfielder offered a lot defensively, keeping his shape well and helping cover the left side. EPA
Attila Fiola: 7 - Put his name into history books with a goal in first-half stoppage time, putting his side in the lead with a fantastic run and finish. Reuters
Adam Szalai: 6 - The Hungary captain had very little to do in the short time he was on, subbed off halfway through the first-half with a head injury. Reuters
Roland Sallai: 7 - The striker provided a good outlet for his side when they were under immense pressure. He grabbed an assist with a flick for Fiola’s opener. AFP
SUBS: Nemanja Nikolic (For Adam Szalai 26’): 6 - Nikolic had big shoes to fill, coming on for his captain. He offered an out ball when Hungary got out from defending but also came back to join the defending phase. AFP
Tamas Cseri (For Schafer 76’): The midfielder added fresh legs to the side, covering a lot of ground in the closing stages. EPA
Gergo Lovrencsics (For Kleinheisler 84’): N/R - The 32-year-old came on to shore up the backline for the final few minutes. AP
FRANCE PLAYER RATINGS: Hugo Lloris: 6 - The captain had very little to do, making one save but conceding the goal to his near post. AFP
Lucas Digne: 7 - The Everton full-back offered a lot going forward on the left side, putting quality crosses into the box that weren’t put away by the forwards. EPA
Presnel Kimpembe: 6 - Looked one of the more assured members of the backline, though he could have dived in to try and prevent the Hungary opener. AFP
Raphael Varane: 5 - Had a sluggish game at the back, struggling to deal with being turned and uncharacteristically panicking with some clearances. AFP
Benjamin Pavard: 4 - Had the toughest afternoon of the back-line. The full-back rarely offered much going forward on the right and looked suspect defensively. Goalscorer Fiola gave him a tough time. PA
Adrien Rabiot: 5 - The Juventus midfielder struggled to stand out in the midfield three. He rarely impacted the game and was subbed off early in the second half. AP
N’Golo Kante: 6 - Operated between both boxes well, bringing the ball out from the back and playing neat passes to help his side keep the ball moving. EPA
Paul Pogba: 6 - One of the only players who looked a threat going forward for France. His skill on the ball and quick turn of pace caused problems for Hungary but lacked a final ball or finish. Reuters
Antoine Griezmann: 7 - Griezmann showed glimpses of his quality from deep with his passing. He later got his name on the scoresheet with a good finish inside the box. Reuters
Kylian Mbappe: 7 - Offered a spark for his side, showing moments of quality with cute passes and flicks throughout. He capitalised on a long ball to set-up Griezmann for the equaliser. EPA
Karim Benzema: 5 - The forward had a tough game with some wayward finishing when it counted in the first half before having a quiet second. He was later subbed off for Giroud. PA
SUBS: Ousmane Dembele (For Rabiot 57’): 6 - A bright spark off the bench, going close a few times with shots and creating chances. He was later subbed due to injury late in the game. EPA
Corentin Tolisso (For Pogba 76’): 6 - The midfielder had little time to make an impact. He passed the ball well but couldn’t change the game. Reuters
Olivier Giroud (For Benzema 76’): 6 - Had little to do and offered little for his side coming on. He didn’t change the dynamic from what Benzema offered and couldn’t bag that important winner. AFP
Thomas Lemar (For Dembele 87’): N/R - Came on to replace the injured Dembele but had little time to do anything. Reuters