Hungary v France player ratings: Laszlo Kleinheisler 8, Attila Fiola 7; Kylian Mbappe 7, Karim Benzema 5

France's encouraging start to Euro 2020 was checked by unfancied Hungary on Saturday as the world champions were held to a 1-1 draw, much to the delight of most of thee 65,000 fans inside the packed Puskas Arena in Budapest.

After opening with a 1-0 win over Germany in their first Group F match, France were expected to waltz past a Hungary side defeated 3-0 by Portugal last time out.

Despite dominating possession and carving out a handful of chances to take the lead in the first half, France found themselves trailing at the break when Attila Fiola combined with Roland Sallai before the wing-back raced through on goal to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a low shot at the near post.

France got their deserved equaliser in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe stole in behind the defence to latch on to a bouncing long ball from Lloris and though his cross was only half cleared, Griezmann was on hand to find the back of the net.

Les Bleus poured forward in search of the winner and all three points, but a compact and organised Hungary denied the world champions and held out for a famous draw.

