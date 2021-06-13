England v Croatia player ratings: Kalvin Phillips 8, Raheem Sterling 7; Luka Modric 6, Mateo Kovacic 5

ENGLND PLAYER RATINGS: Jordan Pickford - 6. Little to do early on in the heat but listen to the hugely vocal home fans, then he had to steady his players as Croatia took more share of possession. Looked to play the ball long almost all the time – even though it often came back. Reuters

Kyle Walker - 7. Saw a lot of the ball from Foden in front when his club teammate might have been better taking a Croatia full-back on. Did well in second half and communicated effectively with Pickford and kept Perisic quiet on the left. AP

John Stones - 7. Didn’t have to mark a true centre-forward, but comfortable alongside Mings in the one position where England have doubts given Harry Maguire’s injury. Suffered cramp later on in the searing heat. AP

Tyrone Mings - 7. Assured in first half and tried to rally the players as Croatia found more success with Modric getting more of the ball in the middle halfway through the first half. Headed a 74th minute cross back to set up Sterling. PA

Kieran Trippier - 7. Started at left back rather than right where he usually plays. Frustrated when he couldn’t connect with a 43rd minute free-kick. Did well. AFP

Kalvin Phillips - 8. The Leeds midfielder started well and saw an eighth minute shot through a crowded area saved as England dominated early on. Played in a more advanced role than usual and often pushed up behind Kane. Set up Sterling for the opener with a sublime pass. Passed sideways and forwards and put his body in the way of opponents. EPA

Declan Rice - 6. Wasn’t the stand out that his midfield foil Phillips was, but efficient and strong in a difficult position against Modric, Kovacic et al. And in very difficult positions too. Phillips helped him. Reuters

Mason Mount - 7. Bright performance as he pressured the Croats and restricted the dominance of their elite midfielders. Moved right when Kane went off. Returned for a lap of honour when England’s players received an ovation. There’s a togetherness in this England team. EPA

Raheem Sterling - 7. A couple of half openings at the start for England’s most experienced player, then forced a shot in to give England the lead – his first major tournament goal. Get him the ball and he’s dangerous. Slashed a 74th minute shot wide after being set up by Mings and looked sharper than in recent weeks for Manchester City. AFP

Phil Foden - 7. Struck the inside of the post with a curling shot after four minutes as England started as brightly as the weather. Key player. Harsh yellow card and taken off soon after. Getty

Harry Kane - 6. Played deeper than expected and struggled to get into the game. Brozovic had the measure of him. Smashed the post with his ribs as he came close to scoring. Not his best day but the key was that his team won an opening game in the European championship for the first time in nine tournaments. EPA

SUBS: Marcus Rashford - 6. Came on to an ovation and went right, then as the centre forward after Kane went off. Reuters

Jude Bellingham - N/A. Became the first 17-year-old to play for England at a tournament and the youngest player to appear at a European championship when he replaced Kane after 82. Dominic Calvert Lewin - N/A. Late on a Gareth Southgate used a third substitute in the heat. EPA

CROATIA RATINGS: Dominik Livakovic - 6. Got a hand to the opening goal but couldn’t have done much more as Sterling struck home from close range. Not helped by a defence that looked lost in moments. PA

Sime Vrsaljko - 6. Stretched the play going forward and looked comfortable in the air. Defensively there has to be better communication with Caleta-Car with too many balls allowed in behind the channels. AFP

Duje Caleta-Car - 5. A strong tackle on Sterling prevented what looked to be a golden opportunity to open the scoring but the centre-back looked uncomfortable dealing with balls over the top. AFP

Domagoj Vida - 5. A disorganised display overall from the Croatia defence. While Vida didn’t make any notable mistakes, the Besiktas defender has to do more to help out his less experienced partner. EPA

Josko Gvardiol - 6. Settled down after Phil Foden provided an early scare with a strike that rattled the post. The left-back tried to be positive with runs up the left flank but there was little to aim for inside the England box. EPA

Marcelo Brozovic - 5. Sloppy on the ball at times. The midfielder wasn’t at the races today with a number of rash decisions that only invited more pressure onto his side. AP

Luka Modric - 6. A quiet game by Modric’s standards. The Real Madrid midfielder wasn’t helped by his team's lackadaisical movement as Croatia attacks looked to be played in the tempo of a pre-season friendly. AFP

Mateo Kovacic - 5. Replacing Ivan Rakitic is never going to be easy but Kovacic has to do much more going forward. Only his safest passes looked to find the target while the Chelsea man didn’t seem to link well with Luka Modric. EPA

Andrej Kramaric - 5. Non-existent. A questionable decision to play Kramaric from the flank after the forward scored 18 goals when starting from central positions for Hoffenheim last season. Getty

Ante Rebic - 5. Service was lacking for the AC Milan hitman as Croatia could rarely get a hold of the ball. A scuffed effort wide of the post summed up his day at Wembley. Getty

Ivan Perisic - 5. Looked unthreatening throughout the game. The 32-year-old couldn’t get the better of Kyle Walker, often looking like a player who was there to make up the numbers. A player of his quality has to do much better. EPA

SUBS Josip Brekalo (Kramaric, 70) - 6. The Wolfsburg winger provided more pace out wide but he was introduced at a time when the orchestra were out of rhythm. Getty

Nikola Vlasic (Brozovic, 70) - 6. On for Brozovic who didn’t look far away from picking up a second yellow card. AP