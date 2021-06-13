England v Croatia player ratings: Kalvin Phillips 8, Raheem Sterling 7; Luka Modric 6, Mateo Kovacic 5

Gareth Southgate's team avenge 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat in their Euro 2020 opener at Wembley

England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a victorious start as they battled their way to a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's team avenged their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia after Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling scored in the 57th minute. It was Sterling's first goal at a major tournament.

Sterling justified Southgate's decision to keep his faith in him by scoring at a balmy Wembley.

"I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I'm scoring. I had to score in my back garden and delighted to do that," Sterling said.

England thus won their opening game at a European Championship for the first time in 10 attempts.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 13, 2021 08:04 PM

