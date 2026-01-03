Venezuela says it's under US attack with explosions heard across the country

Venezuela said on Saturday it was under attack by the United States, as explosions were heard across the country, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.

Venezuela rejects “military aggression” ⁠by ​the United ​States, the ‌government of ​President Nicolas Maduro said in a ‌statement.

Attacks ‍took ‍place in ⁠the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the statement added, prompting Mr Maduro ⁠to ​declare a ‍state of emergency and ⁠call ‌on ⁠social and political forces ⁠to “activate mobilisation plans”.

The Venezuelan National Armed Forces and police are “deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace”, a statement from the presidency said. “President Nicolas Maduro has ordered all national defence plans to be implemented at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances.”

US network CBS said President Donald Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities. The White House did not comment.

The US “will not succeed” in taking resources, the Venezuelan government added.

Mr Trump has repeatedly promised ‍land operations in Venezuela. He has not publicly detailed his aims but ⁠has privately pressured Mr Maduro to flee the nation.

The US has made a major military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets stationed in the Caribbean.

Mr Trump has announced a blockade of Venezuelan oil, expanded sanctions and staged more than two dozen strikes on vessels that the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean ⁠Sea.

Last week, he said the US had “hit” an area in Venezuela ‍where boats are loaded with drugs – the first known time Washington has carried ⁠out land ‌operations in Venezuela since the pressure campaign began.

