IPL 2021: Jos Buttler hits first T20 century in Rajasthan Royals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

sp03 MAY ipl buttler 03 Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Sportzpics for IPL (SA[i]KAT)

Jos Buttler struck his maiden T20 hundred as the Rajasthan Royals beat a Sunrisers Hyderabad without dropped captain David Warner by 55 runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Read More Kieron Pollard lights up 'Clasico' for Mumbai Indians to seal stunning win over Chennai Super Kings

Buttler's 124 was the centrepiece of the Royals' total of 220-3, his century against fellow strugglers Hyderabad coming off 56 balls including 10 fours and five sixes.

The Sunrisers only managed 165-8 in reply at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium as the bottom side in the eight-team franchise competition lost to a Royals team who started the day in seventh place.

Kane Williamson, the new Sunrisers captain, won the toss and elected to field in a match again played without spectators because of Covid-19, with the coronavirus pandemic causing more than 215,000 deaths in India.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal was lbw early on to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, opener Buttler shared a stand of exactly 150 with Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson (48).

Buttler, long regarded as one of the best white-ball batsmen in world cricket, eventually played on as he tried to slog Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over.

In all he faced 64 balls, with 92 of his runs in boundaries – 11 fours and eight sixes.

"Obviously, I really enjoyed that," Buttler said. "I didn't find it easy and haven't been in my best form for a while now.

"I just tried to stay in against Rashid. He has had my number for a long time, so thankful to not get out to him. I spent the most of my career in the middle order, where hundreds are not easy to come by."

The Sunrisers' Manish Pandey opened in place of Warner. Together with Jonny Bairstow he put on 57 before he was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman for 31.

That turned out to be the top score of the innings, with England's Bairstow out for 30 and star batsman Williamson falling for 20.

Bangladesh's Mustafizur (3-20) and South Africa's Chris Morris (3-29) led the Royals' attack.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.