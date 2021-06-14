UK removed from Abu Dhabi green list, 66% of Dubai residents fully vaccinated, 1,969 new cases - The Daily Update

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending including actor Ned Beatty, the Syrian city of Afrin and Joe Biden meeting Queen Elizabeth II

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, the UK is removed from Abu Dhabi’s Green List and two thirds of Dubai residents have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses.

New UAE food safety standards are to be introduced in the next two months, and in Israel crowds celebrate the country’s new coalition government.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending including actor Ned Beatty, the Syrian city of Afrin and Joe Biden meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Updated: June 14, 2021 09:02 AM

