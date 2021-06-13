New UAE food safety standards to be introduced in next two months

A new food safety standards system will be introduced in the UAE in the next two months, under a Ministry of Climate Change initiative.

Minister of Climate Change and Environment Abdullah Al Nuaimi said the rules will ensure only top-rated food products that comply with the highest international standards can enter the country.

Safety inspections on local production operations will also be strengthened, as will the capabilities of screening and impoundment centres at all UAE entry points, Mr Al Nuaimi told state news agency WAM.

The new system will aim to provide rapid screening of food products entering the country and other local markets in the region.

The ministry also plans to encourage the public to choose locally grown food, with a major marketing campaign launched in partnership with the private sector.

It is hoped the strategy will improve customer trust in UAE products and boost their competitiveness, Mr Al Nuaimi added.

In a further project, the ministry will urge Emirati farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and advanced technology – known as agtech – to improve the efficiency of their work.

Young people will also be encouraged to consider agtech as a career, with the launch of a youth food security project to develop high-tech farms.

Mr Al Nuaimi also underlined his ministry's commitment to the UAE's Climate Strategy, and said officials are working with several academic institutions to research climate change in the region and to draft a regional climate action plan.

