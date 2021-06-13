UAE to ban low-quality food imports under tough new safety standards

A new food safety standards system will be introduced in the UAE in the next two months, under a Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiative.

Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, said the rules would ensure only top-rated food products that complied with the highest international standards could enter the country.

Mr Al Nuaimi on Monday told The National that food previously imported into the UAE fell into three categories - A, B and C - with A representing the highest quality .

“Now only food that falls into the A category will be allowed to enter the UAE,” he said.

This isn’t about planting food for the good times - it’s for emergencies Abdullah Al Nuaimi

His comments came as the UAE launched an initiative to tempt more young Emiratis to consider a career in agriculture.

Authorities are to build five centres where UAE Nationals can spend 16 months learning about the sector.

It is hoped hundreds of Emiratis will be trained up to become experts in agriculture within a few years.

And it comes as the Covid-19 pandemic sharpened awareness of how crucial food security is to the UAE - a country that imports around 90 per cent of its food.

“Covid-19 is the reason [the project is being launched)," said Mr Al Nuaimi. "We had time during the pandemic to assess the threat that could be posed by another pandemic, or a disaster in another country, to our food supply,” said Mr Al Nuaimi.

The first of five centres - known as "youth food security stations" - will be built in Abu Dhabi and more will follow. It is envisaged that anyone interested can spend up to 18 months at one centre to learn about animal and crop agriculture, beekeeping and aquaculture. Further details about the plan and the new food standards are expected in the coming weeks

Coronavirus has focused the world's spotlight on supplies of food. Mariam Al Mheiri, the Minister of State for Food Security, said last year that the pandemic forced the UAE to assess its food supply chain after suffering some initial disruption. Ms Al Mheiri said authorities acted quickly to ensure people had access to vital products, while the government's policy in supporting agri-tech companies to increase local food supply helped. Over the past few years there has been a surge in UAE-based companies producing food from farmed fish in Jebel Ali to leafy greens grown under LED lights in Abu Dhabi. This project aims to further support these trends.

While the initial placing at one of the stations will last for 18 months, Dr Al Nuaimi said the plan was for Emirati youths to spend much longer than that in the industry.

“It’s not a year and a half - it’s a career for the youth. We are designing agriculture into the future and we want people taking part to establish their own stations and own businesses," said Mr Al Nuaimi. “This isn’t about planting food for the good times - it’s for emergencies,” he said.

“In a few years we hope to have 300 people who have taken part and will be experts in agriculture. That would be a huge help to future sustainability.”

Ms Al Mheiri also backed the initiative. “As a source of hope for a better future, youth empowerment and capacity building is a key element of advancing the UAE’s vital priorities, including food security,” she said.

“To this end, the youth food security stations will engage Emirati youth and harness their power to create innovative food projects.”

