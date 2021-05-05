Can the Gulf recover from Covid-19 using ‘food tech’?

After many months of uncertainty, Covid-19 vaccines are helping countries plot a route out of the pandemic. Their equitable distribution is a challenge, but for those nations with high vaccination rates, a return to normality is tangible.

Securing the health of a population is one thing – economic convalescence is another. The difficulty that task poses for governments will last a great deal longer.

With the second-highest vaccination rate globally, the UAE is one of the leading countries that can start planning for a future beyond the pandemic. On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to continue discussions on that topic.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to hold a number of major international in-person gatherings. EPA

Quote Covid-19 has familiarised people with ambitious policymaking

The UAE has been opening up for some time. Hotels in the country are recording a surge in occupancy rates. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have hosted major international events, including defence exhibition IDEX and a gathering of hospitality industry leaders at Gulfoods, respectively. Both occasions appear to have resulted in no significant rise in infections. Over the coming months, Dubai will be holding yet more meetings, one being the International Astronautical Congress. Abu Dhabi will host ADIPEC later this year, as well as a number of other high level in-person events

A true recovery will not just be about returning to pre-pandemic openness at the border, however. Covid-19 has familiarised people around the world with particularly ambitious government policymaking; reviving economies after well over a year of unprecedented disruption will require yet more. In a recent flurry of major projects, the UAE has launched a new centre for food technology, billed as a "global destination" for innovation. Food Tech Valley will allow the country to tap into the financially promising field of agricultural technology, the value of which is expected to rise from from $13.5 billion to $22bn over the next four years.

Food Tech Valley will work on researching ways in which our planet can feed its inhabitants, something that is a particularly pressing concern for the Middle East, a part of the world that is threatened by over-reliance on food imports, a water crisis and a rapidly growing population. Innovations such as vertical farming are an early focus of the project and a heavy academic presence will be on hand to turn research into worldwide solutions.

After a virus response that has been better than most, the GCC region can afford to place itself at the head of global economic recovery. A particularly effective one will not just prioritise a return to normal, but also plan for the many other risks that may lie ahead. If the pandemic has taught the world anything, it is that readiness matters above all else.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

