UK removed from Abu Dhabi Green List: Mandatory quarantine required for travellers from Britain

The latest update also adds Malta to a list of quarantine-free destinations from where visitors can fly to the UAE capital

Abu Dhabi has removed the UK from its Green List, with travellers from Britain now required to quarantine on arrival in the UAE capital.

The list, which contains a number of territories from where travellers can fly without having to quarantine in Abu Dhabi, was updated on Sunday, adding one new destination and removing two.

Before new restrictions set to come into force on Thursday, July 1, which will remove Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for most international travellers, the recent update adds Malta to the list of destinations from which visitors will not have to quarantine.

However, the UK, which has been on the Abu Dhabi Green List since April, has been removed, effective from Sunday, June 13. Tajikistan, which has also been on the Green List since April, was also removed.

A press representative for DCT - Abu Dhabi confirmed to The National that the website update was correct.

It's the first time the Abu Dhabi Green List has been updated in three weeks. The last update was on May 23.

The UAE is currently red-listed by UK authorities, meaning travellers flying to the country from Dubai or Abu Dhabi must quarantine in a hotel.

Malta is open to UAE travellers

Malta is the only new country added to Abu Dhabi's Green List in the most recent update on June 13. Unsplash/Magdalena Smolnicka
Malta, the only destination to be added to the Green List in the latest update, is open to UAE travellers.

The Mediterranean island is known for its rich history, year-round sunshine, beautiful coastlines and culinary feasts. The country has reopened to travellers with a traffic light system.

The UAE is listed as amber by Malta, meaning travellers need to have a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before landing in the country. Children under 5 are exempt.

There are currently no direct flights from the UAE to Malta, but Emirates said on Thursday it would resume flights to Malta via Larnaca in July.

All of the destinations on the Abu Dhabi Green List:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

US

Uzbekistan

The list has 28 countries and destinations from where travellers can fly to the UAE without the need to self-isolate. Passengers arriving from these destinations need only undergo PCR testing on arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Anyone visiting from a country not on the Green List must quarantine as part of Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 regulations. Vaccinated travellers need to quarantine for five days, while other travellers must self-isolate for 10 days.

These restrictions only exist for travellers flying into and staying in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, there are no quarantine restrictions in place.

Quarantine-free travel from Dubai this summer

Those flying to the UAE capital can also travel quarantine-free from countries included in safe travel corridors.

Fully vaccinated people who received their second dose of a Covid-19 jab at least 28 days before travelling do not need to quarantine when going between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and the Seychelles.

Updated: June 13, 2021 10:24 AM

