Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Since February 28, the UAE has faced repeated waves of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran, targeting cities, ports and airports. In several barrages, Emirati air defences reportedly intercepted more than 90 per cent of incoming projectiles, including 116 drones and nine ballistic missiles in a single attack wave.

It is a striking image of modern warfare: one of the Middle East’s most advanced economies defending itself against one of the region’s most aggressive missile and drone arsenals, in a conflict the country has actively sought to avoid. Yet beyond the military confrontation lies a deeper question: why is Iran focusing so heavily on the UAE?

The UAE is not a random target. It is among the world’s most globally connected countries, home to international airports serving tens of millions of passengers, ports moving goods across three continents and financial centres anchoring the Gulf’s economic system. Tehran’s strategy appears to be sending a political signal: by striking a country aligned with the US and has diplomatic relations with Israel, Iran may hope to pressure the UAE to reconsider its partnerships.

But the strategy has misfired. The UAE has consistently emphasised de-escalation while making it clear that its foreign policy, built on pragmatism and strategic partnerships, will not be dictated by coercion. Internationally, Iran’s attacks have drawn broad condemnation. Earlier this month, 135 countries backed a UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran’s aggression and affirming support for the sovereignty of Gulf nations, including the UAE. Far from isolating the UAE, Tehran has inadvertently helped to strengthen its international ties. Intelligence sharing, joint defence co-ordination and operational co-operation with partners including France and South Korea have intensified.

Symbolism is another factor. The UAE represents a hub of economic activity, international connectivity and regional stability, making it a prominent target for those seeking attention or disruption. In just over half a century, the country has built the second-largest economy in the Arab world, with a gross domestic product exceeding $560 billion last year. Dubai International Airport handles more than 92 million passengers annually, and Jebel Ali Port processes over 15 million containers each year, making it the largest port in the Middle East. Striking such a hub is intended to create a psychological impact: undermining investor confidence and disrupting connectivity. Yet despite repeated attacks, airports remain open, ports continue operations and financial markets remain active. Daily life continues across the seven emirates with remarkable normality.

Play UAE condemns 'unhinged' Iran for attacks on Gulf states Play 02:15

Iran also appears to aim at economic disruption. The UAE is central to global trade, linking Asia, Europe and Africa, and hosts more than 40 free economic zones and hundreds of international financial institutions. Since 2022, the country has signed more than 35 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements to boost global ties. Even with this potential leverage, the attacks have highlighted resilience. Emergency response systems quickly restore affected areas, civil defence and hospitals operate seamlessly and clear government communication prevents panic.

Crucially, Iran has underestimated the UAE’s defensive capabilities. Over two decades, the UAE has invested in a layered defence network combining Patriot and Thaad interceptors, advanced radar systems and modern fighter aircraft. These systems allow early detection and multi-stage interception of threats, achieving interception rates frequently exceeding 90 per cent.

The result is a clear strategic miscalculation. Iran intended to intimidate, destabilise and fracture alliances, but instead it has confronted a country well-prepared for uncertainty. The UAE is no stranger to shocks, from global financial downturns to energy price volatility and pandemic disruptions. Today, it ranks among the world’s most competitive economies, attracting more than $45 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024 and hosting a population of over 200 nationalities.

Rather than undermining stability, these attacks highlight the UAE’s technological capability, strong institutions and deep international partnerships. In modern conflict, these attributes can be as decisive as the missiles themselves.

Iran’s targeting of the UAE reflects a clash between two visions for the region: one built on integration, resilience and strategic co-operation; the other on coercion, disruption and confrontation. The UAE’s response illustrates which path is likely to sustain stability and prosperity in the Gulf.