War or no war, never bet against the UAE

Moments of geopolitical tension often remind the world how deeply global prosperity remains tied to stability in the Gulf. The recent escalation involving Iran has once again drawn attention to our region and its oil straits through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil flows. Whenever tensions rise in that corridor, energy markets react, shipping costs fluctuate and investors begin asking big questions about risk in the region.

Yet those questions often reveal more about outdated perceptions than about the realities of today’s global economy.

Risk is no longer confined to particular regions. The modern global economy has become structurally volatile. Trade tensions between major powers, governance issues in Latin America, war in Europe, pandemic disruptions, financial shocks and the ongoing reconfiguration of global supply chains have demonstrated that uncertainty is now a permanent feature of the economic landscape. The real question facing nations today is not whether risk exists. It exists everywhere. What increasingly separates successful economies from the rest is how they manage it.

In that sense, resilience has emerged as one of the most powerful competitive advantages an economy can possess.

Few countries illustrate this more clearly than the UAE. Over the past half century, the country has navigated multiple Gulf wars, oil price collapses, global financial crises and a once-in-a-century pandemic. Yet each time the UAE has emerged not weaker but stronger, continuing to expand its role in the global economy and deepen its integration into international trade and finance.

For seasoned observers of the region, a simple lesson has emerged over time: never bet against the UAE.

What distinguishes the country from others is not merely its capacity to withstand shocks but its ability to turn resilience into economic strategy. The country has deliberately positioned itself as a platform connecting some of the most dynamic economic regions on the planet. Within a six-hour flight radius of the UAE live more than four billion people. This vast geography – stretching across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa – contains some of the world’s fastest-growing middle classes, the youngest populations and the markets that will shape global consumption in the decades ahead.

Seen from this perspective, the UAE is far more than a national economy navigating regional turbulence. It is an economic centre serving nearly half of the world’s population. For millions of entrepreneurs, professionals, investors and students across this region, the Emirates has become the place where ambitions are pursued, businesses are built and ideas are transformed into opportunity.

In many respects, the UAE functions less like a traditional state and more like an economic platform. Capital flows through it, talent converges in it and global companies increasingly use it as a base to reach emerging markets across three continents.

That role did not emerge by accident. For decades, the UAE invested systematically in building the infrastructure of connectivity that modern economies require. Advanced logistics systems, globally connected aviation networks and open capital markets have created one of the most integrated trade platforms anywhere in the world.

Equally important has been the country’s long-term commitment to economic diversification. Long before the current global conversation about post-oil economies gained urgency, the UAE began investing in finance, logistics, tourism, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

The results are increasingly visible. Non-oil activities now account for 78 per cent of real gross domestic product, 5.1 per cent economic expansion in 2025 and foreign direct investment inflows placed the UAE among the 10 largest recipients of investment globally. These figures reflect something deeper than economic expansion. They signal growing global confidence in the UAE as a stable platform for long-term investment.

That confidence is also evident in the behaviour of the country’s expatriate communities. Nearly 90 per cent of the UAE’s population consists of expatriates – entrepreneurs, engineers, professionals and investors who have chosen to build their careers and businesses in the country. During the early days of the recent regional crisis, some governments organised repatriation flights for their citizens. Yet several of those flights reportedly departed with many empty seats as expatriates chose to remain in the UAE rather than leave.

Such decisions are rarely symbolic. They reflect confidence in the country’s governance, infrastructure and capacity to navigate uncertainty.

The UAE offers a clear lesson for emerging markets. No economy is free from risk. What ultimately matters is how nations build systems capable of managing volatility while continuing to expand opportunity and maintain the trust of investors, businesses and citizens.

Across a vast region stretching from South Asia to Africa, the UAE has increasingly become the place where those opportunities converge. For nearly four billion people, it represents a centre for ambition, enterprise and growth.

In a world defined by uncertainty, the UAE’s response will not be to retreat into caution or simply preserve what it has already built. Its instinct, as history has shown time and again, is to treat moments of disruption not as threats to be endured but as platforms from which to grow.