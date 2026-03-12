Why Iranian attacks are a test the UAE will pass

The missile and drone attacks launched by Iran toward the Gulf states, including the UAE, were not merely a passing security incident amid an escalating regional conflict. Rather, they were a real test of state power and the ability to manage complex crises.

Throughout history, wars have not only been arenas of destruction but also tests of states’ resilience as well as their ability to endure and transform crises into sources of strength. Moments of danger often reveal the true balance within states more clearly than years of stability. When countries face direct threats, the strength of their institutions, the cohesion of their societies and the resilience of their defence and economic systems become evident.

In this context, the UAE’s experience during this confrontation stands out as a striking example of how modern states can manage complex crises through a balanced mix of military strength, institutional resilience and societal stability. Rather than causing confusion within the state or weakening public and economic confidence, the attacks revealed a comprehensive system of preparedness and readiness that enabled the UAE to emerge from the crisis stronger and more confident in its capabilities.

This confrontation has demonstrated that the UAE’s long-term investments in developing its defence capabilities were not merely conventional military spending. Instead, they formed part of a strategic vision aimed at building an integrated deterrence system capable of addressing modern threats, particularly ballistic missiles and drones.

Air defence systems have successfully intercepted most of the missiles and drones launched at the country, reflecting a high degree of integration between advanced military technology and the operational readiness of the armed forces. This has also highlighted the importance of building a comprehensive defensive architecture that combines early warning systems, missile defence and electronic warfare capabilities to counter modern threats.

In this sense, the confrontation was not merely about repelling an attack – it also served as a practical test of the UAE’s defensive deterrence system, which proved capable of protecting the country’s vital space and minimising the effect of the attacks.

The crisis also revealed the strength of the country’s institutional structure and its ability to manage crises with a high degree of efficiency. In such moments, the success of a state is determined not only by its military capabilities, but also by its ability to co-ordinate across its various institutions, from security and military bodies to economic, educational and service institutions.

The UAE has demonstrated an advanced model in this regard. Vital services and infrastructure continued to function normally, while economic, financial and educational institutions maintained their stability without notable disruption. This performance reflects what can be described as a “resilient state” – one whose institutions are capable of responding rapidly to crises without derailing its development trajectory.

One of the most important indicators of a country’s strength during crises is the behaviour of markets and investors. In many cases, military conflicts trigger capital flight or market volatility. Yet the situation in the UAE was markedly different. Abu Dhabi and Dubai continued to operate as global financial and commercial hubs without interruption, and markets maintained high levels of confidence.

This reflects the strength and diversification of the UAE’s economy, as well as strong international confidence in the country’s stability and its ability to manage risks. In other words, the attacks failed to achieve one of their potential objectives: disrupting economic environment or casting doubt on the Emirates’ stability as a global centre for business and investment.

During major crises, the true character of societies becomes visible. This confrontation demonstrated a remarkable level of social cohesion within the UAE, as citizens and residents alike responded with a clear spirit of solidarity and broad support for state institutions and the armed forces. This cohesion reflects the nature of the UAE model, built on the concept of a cohesive, diverse society in which millions of residents of different nationalities live within a legal and institutional framework that provides security and stability. This model became particularly visible during the crisis, when the sense of belonging turned into an additional source of strength for the state.

At the political level, the crisis also demonstrated that the UAE is not merely a successful economic state but a country with growing strategic weight in regional security equations. Many countries condemned the attacks aimed at the UAE and affirmed their support for its right to defend itself, reflecting the Emirates’ position as a trusted partner within the international system.

The UAE’s experience in confronting the Iranian attacks reveals an important strategic reality: the strength of states is not determined solely by their ability to avoid crises, but by their ability to manage them and transform them into opportunities to reinforce national power. This confrontation demonstrated that the UAE possesses an integrated set of power elements: advanced defensive deterrence, effective state institutions, a resilient economy, a cohesive society and a wide network of international partnerships. Rather than weakening the state or undermining public and market confidence, the attacks exposed the depth of the UAE model and its ability to endure in a turbulent regional environment.

It can therefore be said that the Emirates will not emerge from this crisis merely having succeeded in containing its repercussions. It will also emerge stronger, more confident in its capabilities and more firmly established in its position as a stable regional power capable of protecting its security while continuing its development path in a world increasingly marked by geopolitical turbulence.