Gitex is the ideal platform for making sense of a rapidly changing world

As the global system continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, artificial intelligence and other technologies have emerged as central forces driving this transformation. This was vividly demonstrated at the annual Gitex Global held in Dubai last week.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the world is at a “pivotal moment when countries worldwide shift from fragmented AI adoption towards nation-scale intelligence strategies – where computing power, data, institutional readiness and governance combine to drive economic and societal transformation … [thereby] moving experimentation into full AI integration, laying the foundation of AI-native societies”.

At Gitex, UAE companies and institutions demonstrated a growing demand for cloud computing services and AI solutions, reflecting an increasingly competitive landscape driven by quality, productivity, flexibility and proactive innovation. The discussions were highly specialised, featuring top-tier experts and thought leaders from G42, OpenAI, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, Khazna Data Centres, Cerebras and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, alongside entrepreneurs, developers, investors and policymakers.

Together, they explored the evolving architecture of intelligence infrastructure and the vision for a Global Intelligence Grid – a concept poised to redefine how AI integrates into every facet of life.

In addition to advancing research for faster, more secure and efficient digital services, Gitex centred its discussions on the future – emphasising the importance of anticipating and actively shaping what lies ahead. The event marked a shift from passive forecasting to proactive engagement, aiming to narrow the conceptual gap between the present and imagined future.

Ensuring responsible use of AI top of the agenda as Gitex kicks off 02:03

One standout topic was the conversation around the transportation revolution, envisioning a seamless mobility ecosystem integrating “metro rail, buses, electric taxis, cycling networks and autonomous systems”.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, speaking through a video link at Gitex, said that “every country is going to need to have an AI strategy”, describing the UAE’s approach as “an example for the rest of the world”.

Since 2008, Abu Dhabi has been investing in semiconductor technologies and global AI firms, with its partnership with GlobalFoundries serving as clear evidence of this commitment. These early investments underscore the UAE’s foresight in embracing AI at a time when few anticipated its emergence as a key player in the field. Despite facing numerous challenges, Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama views the country’s current achievements as a testament to its capacity for leadership – and as a source of inspiration for continued innovation and progress.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Government Strategy 2025-2027 sets an ambitious goal: to make Abu Dhabi the first government in the world to fully rely on AI by 2027. Emirati officials regard the launch of the “self-government” feature on the Tamm platform this month as a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey towards building the government of the future.

The UAE’s forward-looking strategy centres on fostering innovation and integrating AI technologies to boost productivity, enhance quality of life and build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. In recent years, the country has made strategic investments across key sectors – including semiconductors, infrastructure, data centres, software, technology-enabled services, life sciences, automation and robotics – where AI is poised to deliver substantial economic value and transformative impact.

The urgency of these conversations continues to grow in parallel with the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure

This year’s discussions, agreements and initiatives at Gitex went far beyond surface-level conversations about AI, robotics and automation. They underscored the transformative role of emerging technologies in reshaping the requirements, priorities and services of individuals, businesses and governments. A key focus was on identifying the most effective strategies for delivering flexible and secure cloud infrastructure, while demystifying complex concepts such as quantum computing and translating them into tangible innovations and smarter, more secure and more competitive services.

The dialogue also evolved from general discussions on cybersecurity and AI’s role in its advancement to exploring actionable strategies and techniques for rapidly transitioning from threat detection to neutralisation. The goal is to achieve comprehensive security and resilience in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. This focus is particularly crucial as cyberattacks, deep fakes and the misuse of AI present mounting challenges with far-reaching financial, security and regulatory implications.

The urgency of these conversations continues to grow in parallel with the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure – including energy demands and data centre capacity – driven by the increasing scale and sophistication of AI technologies.

In summary, Gitex has established itself as a prominent global technology platform and knowledge hub focused on exploring future trends and strategic predictions that will reshape our world and influence resource allocation, priorities and budgets in new directions.

