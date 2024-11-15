Donald Trump leads a 2017 cabinet meeting. AFP
Donald Trump leads a 2017 cabinet meeting. AFP

News

US

Who has Donald Trump picked to serve in his cabinet and other top roles?

President-elect has begun nominating senior figures to his administration

The National

November 15, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC