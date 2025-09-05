'A nation of foresight': UAE shaping future of global diplomacy, says UN representative

From women’s empowerment to climate diplomacy, the UAE's rising global stature shows that when political will, investment in education and the commitment of the leadership combine, it can lead to real change.

That's the opinion of Berangere Boell, representative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN resident co-ordinator in the UAE.

Through Ms Boell, the UN is working closely with the nation to extend its progress beyond borders.

She spoke to The National about how the Emirates has positioned itself as a driver of global change, including through its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2045.

Ms Boell works closely with the UAE government and private sector to align UN initiatives with national priorities, support sustainable development and exchange expertise to achieve common goals.

Berangere Boell speaks to The National's Hadya Al Alawi. Wajod Alkhamis / The National

'Parity is not aspirational, it’s policy'

After recently celebrating Emirati Women’s Day, the UAE continues to earn recognition for its progress on gender equality – ranking first regionally and seventh globally last year.

“The UAE’s ranking is not just a national milestone – it’s a signal to the entire region that meaningful progress is possible,” Ms Boell said. “It leads the Arab region on the Gender Inequality Index and stands among the world’s top performers globally.”

Educational advances have driven this transformation. Female secondary school enrolment rose from 44 per cent in 1990 to 83 per cent in 2023. Maternal mortality has dropped to just nine deaths per 100,000 births – far below the global average of 216, according to UN figures. Women’s labour force participation also grew from 31 per cent in 1995 to more than 54 per cent today.

The UAE is living proof that when political will, education investment and leadership commitment come together, they can lead to real change Berangere Boell ,

representative of the UN Secretary General in the UAE

To sustain momentum, the UN is helping the UAE showcase its blend of tradition, innovation and learning to benefit women around the region and the world.

“This model of inclusion is central to the UN80 reform agenda,” Ms Boell said. “It is a global push towards evidence, partnerships and inclusive change.”

One of the clearest markers of change is in political representation – putting women in decision-making roles. Back in 2018, the late President Sheikh Khalifa ordered half of Federal National Council seats to be taken by women.

“This was transformative,” said Ms Boell. “It shows that gender parity in politics is not aspirational – it’s a deliberate choice.”

Women now account for 70 per cent of Emiratis in the private sector workforce, 56 per cent of science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates in public universities, and are in 45 per cent of roles in the national space sector. They also hold 11.5 per cent of ambassadorial posts, which is the highest in the GCC but is still an area for growth, Ms Boell noted.

“This kind of representation matters because it normalises women’s participation in public life and brings gender-sensitive perspectives to policymaking, whether in education, health care or social inclusion,” she said.

Berangere Boell has praised the increase in the number of women in the UAE government. Wajod Alkhamis / The National

Humanitarian leadership

The UAE is among the world’s largest humanitarian donors, ranking ninth globally in 2024, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Its aid last year featured relief for Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon and other vulnerable nations, delivered both bilaterally and through the UN.

“Dubai is the largest humanitarian hub in the world,” Ms Boell said. “It holds the biggest UN depot managed by WFP [the World Food Programme], providing services for 100 entities to distribute life-saving support from the UAE to the world.”

Agencies like the WFP, the UN children's fund and the UN refugee agency partner closely with the UAE to ensure aid is guided by local needs and rigorous monitoring.

“When UAE aid flows through the UN, it gains an additional layer of accountability and global co-ordination,” she said.

Ms Boell’s experience working with UNRWA in Gaza and Jerusalem for eight years from 2005 continues to shape her leadership.

“What I learnt are three guiding stars: people and their dignity are at the heart of all actions; everything must be grounded in humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality; and finally, diplomacy with empathy,” she said.

The UN General Assembly is set to vote on renewing UNRWA's mandate at the end of this year in the face of funding cuts by the US and a ban by Israel.

“To dismantle UNRWA is to condemn an entire generation of children to despair,” Ms Boell said, echoing Mr Guterres. “UNRWA is indispensable. No other organisation has the infrastructure, schools or clinics to replace it.”

The suffering in Gaza, she said, was “deeply distressing for the entire UN family to witness”. While the UAE remains a strong advocate for Palestinian refugees, she called on all partners to ensure sustained support for UNRWA, which she described as the only agency capable of delivering services at scale and with impartiality.

Major agencies like the UN Development Programme, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Unicef are based in the UAE, making the country a centre for regional innovation and diplomacy.

“The UAE is not just hosting the multilateral system – it’s helping shape its future,” Ms Boell said.

Development goals for 2045

In July, the UAE unveiled its Extended Development Goals for 2045, a long-term vision well beyond the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“The presentation of the XDGs 2045 is a remarkable endeavour and shows it’s a nation of foresight,” Ms Boell said.

By presenting the plan at the UN’s High-Level Political Forum, the UAE placed it at the heart of multilateral dialogue. Initiatives like Voices for 2045 – a global youth dialogue – underscore the emphasis on inclusion.

“The XDGs are the UAE’s contribution to what comes next and an invitation for the world to start imagining the future,” Ms Boell said. “They align with the UN80 reforms, calling for foresight, inclusivity and strong partnerships.”

The UAE Consensus

The Cop28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023 made history as the first to agree to a global transition away from fossil fuels.

“The story of Cop28 is fascinating,” Ms Boell said. “The UAE Consensus created a turning point in global diplomacy and a landmark in climate diplomacy. It laid out two global targets: tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.”

Clean energy investment reached $2 trillion globally last year, outpacing fossil fuels by $800 billion. With 22 per cent to 26 per cent of the world’s solar potential, according to the World Bank, the Middle East holds a strategic opportunity, though 95 per cent of its electricity still comes from fossil fuels.

“The UAE is moving decisively,” she added, pointing to its updated Energy Strategy 2050, landmark climate law and the Barakah nuclear plant, which now supplies a quarter of the nation’s electricity. “Now, the region must deliver.”

Partnerships on human rights

The UN’s partnership with the UAE is rooted in the belief that development and human rights are inseparable.

“We support institutions to strengthen legal frameworks and align national priorities with international human rights standards,” Ms Boell said.

A significant development for the Emirates was the establishment of the independent National Human Rights Institution in 2021.

The UAE’s latest Universal Periodic Review reflected this commitment, accepting 198 recommendations covering areas including women’s rights and judicial reform.

Youth engagement has also been at the forefront of the UAE’s vision and policy.

Those aged 15–24 make up 10–13 per cent of the UAE’s population, many of them non-Emiratis.

“Emirati youth are at the centre of Vision 2071 and the National Youth Strategy,” Ms Boell said. “But it’s not just about nationals. The UAE is a hub where young people from around the world are driving progress together.”

Civil society groups amplify community voices and monitor progress on SDGs, while the UAE’s strength in AI and technology gives young people opportunities to lead on the global stage.

‘Bring your folding chair’

Ms Boell also reflected on women’s resilience in the face of continued challenges and ways to overcome them, drawing on her personal experience.

“You need something that pushes you through,” she said. “As women, we still face hurdles because of gender inequality, especially in male-dominated professions. Our passion is what builds resilience and we must not shy away whenever told we are not respecting the norm, because our contribution is what matters.”

Quoting Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to the US Congress, she said: “If you don’t have a seat at the table, just bring your folding chair.

“If I had waited to be given space and authorisation to contribute, I wouldn’t be where I am today. We don’t have to imitate male patterns. Our emotional intelligence is a strength that benefits the whole community.”

On women's role in negotiations to end wars, Ms Boell said: “There is only lasting peace when women are an integral part of the solution.”

What's%20in%20my%20pazhamkootan%3F %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAdd%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EParippu%20%E2%80%93%20moong%20dal%20and%20coconut%20curry%3Cbr%3ESambar%20%E2%80%93%20vegetable-infused%20toor%20dal%20curry%3Cbr%3EAviyal%20%E2%80%93%20mixed%20vegetables%20in%20thick%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EThoran%20%E2%80%93%20beans%20and%20other%20dry%20veggies%20with%20spiced%20coconut%3Cbr%3EKhichdi%20%E2%80%93%20lentil%20and%20rice%20porridge%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOptional%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EKootukari%20%E2%80%93%20stew%20of%20black%20chickpeas%2C%20raw%20banana%2C%20yam%20and%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EOlan%20%E2%80%93%20ash%20gourd%20curry%20with%20coconut%20milk%3Cbr%3EPulissery%20%E2%80%93%20spiced%20buttermilk%20curry%3Cbr%3ERasam%20%E2%80%93%20spice-infused%20soup%20with%20a%20tamarind%20base%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvoid%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EPayasam%20%E2%80%93%20sweet%20vermicelli%20kheer%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PROFILE OF CURE.FIT Started: July 2016 Founders: Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori Based: Bangalore, India Sector: Health & wellness Size: 500 employees Investment: $250 million Investors: Accel, Oaktree Capital (US); Chiratae Ventures, Epiq Capital, Innoven Capital, Kalaari Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Piramal Group’s Anand Piramal, Pratithi Investment Trust, Ratan Tata (India); and Unilever Ventures (Unilever’s global venture capital arm)

Indika %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%20Bit%20Studios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Odd%20Meter%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A