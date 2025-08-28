Emirati women in private sector take leading roles in health care and education

The crucial role of Emirati women in the future of the UAE was laid out at a Dubai conference on Thursday.

The Emirati Women's Forum heard how a massive ratio of female citizens are performing key roles in the private sector. The event was held to coincide with Emirati Women's Day.

Shayma Yousef Alawadhi, of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the number of Emiratis working in the private sector has grown to 152,000, up from 100,000 in May last year, as reported by The National, with UAE citizens employed across 29,000 companies in the country.

"More than 70 per cent of these Emiratis working in the private sector are women," she said. "Over 90 per cent of Emiratis in medicine are women."

She added that more than 90 per cent of Emiratis in education are women, with many looking for opportunities to contribute to society in meaningful ways.

The UAE has embarked on a major push to encourage more domestic talent to join the private sector in recent years.

The Nafis programme, introduced in September 2021, aims to ensure 10 per cent of all private sector jobs are held by Emiratis by the end of 2026.

Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by at least 1 per cent every six months. Employers with at least 50 staff were required to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of 2023.

As a result, the proportion of Emiratis in the UAE workforce is expected to reach to 8 per cent by the end of the year and 10 per cent in 2026.

The Emirati Women's Forum, held at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre. Victor Besa / The National

Leading the creative sector

Few areas have embodied the rise of Emirati females as clearly as the UAE’s cultural and creative industries. Speaking to The National, Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, shared figures that illustrate the growing dominance of women in the creative space.

“Today, 80 per cent of our higher leadership are women,” Ms Badri told The National on the sidelines of the first Emirati Women’s Forum. “About 78 per cent of the workforce in arts-related sectors is female. Across the authority, women make up around 60 per cent, and more than 50 per cent of those working in museums are women.”

These numbers, she added, have risen steadily over the past decade. A standout example is the Sikka Art and Design Festival, where more than half of participating emerging artists are women. The momentum extends to funding as well – in a recent grant round, 60 per cent of applicants were female.

“There is a clear shift,” Ms Badri said. “More women are identifying themselves as artists, creatives and cultural entrepreneurs. Even on LinkedIn, people are now proudly adding 'artist' or 'musician' to their professional titles. It shows that perceptions are changing – being a creative is now seen as a respected career.”

Since Emirati Women’s Day was launched in 2015, Emirati women have advanced into all sectors of society. Today, they hold half the seats in the Federal National Council, comprise 28 per cent of ministerial roles and make up 50 per cent of the UAE’s space sector workforce. The country ranks 13th globally in the UNDP Gender Equality Index – and first in the Arab world.

Female-driven vision

Thursday's forum brought together senior officials, experts and academics, along with leaders from government bodies and the private sector.

Emirati women have successfully balanced their vital role in caring for families, with active contributions to the country’s economic, social and cultural advancement, said Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, speaking at the forum.

Her ministry has placed women’s empowerment at the heart of its programmes, including initiatives to provide family-friendly workplaces, expand childcare services, support women’s mental health after childbirth, and ensure equal access to education and professional growth, she said.

The forum also heard how Emirati women were playing central roles in national development. Emirati women have proven to be key contributors to the UAE’s progress since the founding of the Union, said Mohammed Al Marri, director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Women have advanced into leadership roles, international representation and diverse fields, becoming a vital force in shaping the nation’s present and building its prosperous future, he added.

Empowering women was never viewed as a social or political luxury but as a prerequisite for building a modern, advanced state, said Mona Ghanem Al Marri, chairwoman and managing director of Dubai Women Establishment.

Vision to 2075

Emirati Women's Day also featured the launch of the Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50, which serves as a framework for all national strategies and policies relating to women. It is designed to run through 2075, aligning with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals and shaping the nation's long-term future.

The strategy outlines objectives to enhance quality of life for Emirati women, elevate the UAE as a global role model in gender empowerment and ensure women remain central to innovation, leadership and diplomacy.

"The progress of the UAE has always been closely tied to the achievements of Emirati women and their pivotal role in strengthening our communities and contributing to our nation’s development," said President Sheikh Mohamed, in a statement released on Thursday by the UAE Government Media Office.

"As we celebrate the Emirati Women’s Day, the launch of the Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50 reaffirms our commitment to advancing together – hand in hand – in partnership towards the future.”

The project aims to establish the UAE as a global leader in empowering women across all fields in key industries, particularly technology, artificial intelligence, climate and energy, while steering girls’ education towards future sciences, the media office reported.

The initiatives also aim to bolster the international presence of Emirati female leaders in decision-making, support their participation in global negotiations and launch international women-focused platforms from the UAE by organising global forums and summits.

