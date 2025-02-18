New UAE drive puts human rights in the spotlight

The UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/13/uaes-human-rights-institute-to-be-accessible-to-all-members-of-the-public-chairman-says/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/13/uaes-human-rights-institute-to-be-accessible-to-all-members-of-the-public-chairman-says/">National Human Rights Institute </a>is to embark on a major community drive aimed at raising awareness of its work and offering greater protection to the public. Maqsoud Kruse, chairman of the organisation based in Abu Dhabi, said a series of projects being introduced this year would support the nation's efforts to "uphold <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/08/30/president-sheikh-khalifa-establishes-national-human-rights-institution/" target="_blank">human rights</a> at the highest standards". They include the launch of a complaints service, which will allow people to report <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2021/12/23/uaes-national-human-rights-institute-wins-international-support/" target="_blank">human rights</a> concerns and seek assistance, and the introduction of field visits to boost engagement with communities. People will be able to lodge grievances on the institute's website, which will then be investigated. A national campaign called Know Your Rights is aimed at educating the public about legal support open to them and what measures are in place to protect them from mistreatment. Mr Kruse shared his vision in an interview with <i>The National </i>on the sidelines of the In Dialogue event, held at Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island. “Education and awareness are key," he said. "The more people understand their rights, the stronger and more informed our communities become." The NHRI is to launch its own podcast series and dedicated YouTube channel to promote the importance of human rights across society. The opening of the NHRI was directed by the late President Sheikh Khalifa, who issued a federal law in 2021 to set up the independent body. The institution's remit is to provide information to authorities on whether national laws are aligned with international treaties and conventions on human rights, to which the UAE is a signatory. It also tracks human-rights breaches and reports them to relevant authorities. The Abu Dhabi summit brought together key speakers from the UAE and overseas to highlight the critical need to promote harmony and coexistence among all faiths and cultures in a time when division is rife around the world. Mr Kruse has previously spoken of how human rights and equality are a cornerstone in building a better and fairer society, and are causes close to his heart, due in part to his being raised by a German father and an Emirati mother. Dialogue is more than merely conversation, he said. “It is the foundation for peace, progress and a shared future,” Mr Kruse said. "The UAE stands as a beacon of tolerance and vision, leading the way in shaping the future through meaningful engagement and coexistence." He described the summit as a unique opportunity for meaningful conversations and exchanges, especially in Abu Dhabi, which he said is “a capital of tolerance, the capital of humanity, the capital of dialogue”. “At a time when the world faces complex challenges, ongoing discussions across all sectors of society are not just valuable, they are essential,” he said. "No matter the challenges or difficulties, the strength of dialogue lies in its ability to sustain engagement despite differences,” and the UAE was the best place to have this dialogue. "If we look at the UAE’s trajectory, it has consistently championed peace, coexistence and humanity. Despite global conflicts, the UAE remains committed to fostering mature discussions and ensuring that dialogue is not just encouraged but prioritised.” Mr Kruse, who was previously executive director of Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, spoke about the critical role dialogue plays in preventing radicalisation. “All forms of extremism begin with an idea,” he said. “That idea triggers an emotional response, which can then lead to behaviours that may escalate into violence. The key is to intervene early, before tensions spiral out of control. Dialogue allows that intervention” He stressed the importance of proactive and preventive conversations, pointing out that many of those drawn to extremist ideologies have frustrations and perceived grievances. “The challenge is addressing those concerns as they arise, not after they’ve already escalated,” he said. Dialogue, he said, is an ongoing effort that occurs at every level within people, between communities, at national level and in global diplomacy. He added: “It will never be perfect but it must never stop.”